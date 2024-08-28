MCSD welcomes new teachers and staff

There are several new teachers and staff joining the Monticello Community School District for the 2024-25 school year.

Here’s an introduction…

Dana Merfeld

Merfeld is a new kindergarten teacher at Shannon Elementary.

She’s originally from Cascade and still resides there with her husband, Todd.

Merfeld previously taught at Aquin Elementary, Grant Wood AEA, and Shannon Elementary, too.

She attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and a minor in K-8 math. She earned her master’s in education from Viterbo University.

Merfeld has four children: Allyson (married to Danny Yanecek), Isaac, Natalie, and Eli. She also has a 2-month-old granddaughter, Quinn.

In her free time, Merfeld enjoys going to Iowa Hawkeye football games, attending her son’s soccer games, drama and band events, and hanging out with her friends and family.

Tony Butterworth

Butterworth is the new band teacher at Monticello High School.

He attended the University of Northern Iowa where he received a bachelor’s degree in music education.

He previously taught in Cascade for 16 years, in Dubuque for four years, and at Ed-Co schools for two years.

Butterworth is originally from Spirit Lake, Iowa, and currently resides in Monticello with his wife, Kara, and their four kids: Madison, Hannah, Connor, and Nolan.

In his free time, Butterworth enjoys attending his children’s activities, DIY construction projects, crosswords and other puzzles, spending time with friends and family, attending all-things musical theater, and performing music on his trumpet.

Luke Lambert

This is Lambert’s first year teaching. He is the sixth-grade science and social studies teacher at Monticello Middle School.

He previously student taught at Maquoketa Valley.

Lambert attended the University of Northern Iowa where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history education.

He grew up in Monticello and currently resides here as well.

In his spare time, Lambert enjoys spending time with his family and friends, golfing, and singing karaoke. He is also a huge sports fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Monticello Panthers.

Jamie Vroegh

Vroegh is the new school counselor at Monticello Middle School.

She’s originally from Eddyville, Iowa. For the past 12 years, she’s lived in Monticello with her significant other, Shane Bohlken, and children Kinzlee, Rece, and Brennan.

Vroegh past experiences in education include eight years of teaching and four years as a school counselor.

She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education/K-8 literacy from the University of Northern Iowa. She earned her master’s degree as a K-12 professional school counselor from Buena Vista University.

In her free time, Vroegh enjoys reading, playing cards, and being with friends and family.

Allison Sweeney

Sweeney is a new fourth-grade teacher at Carpenter Elementary School.

Prior to coming to the MCSD, she taught 7-8 math in Anamosa for six years.

Sweeney attended Wartburg College where she received a degree in elementary education, with minors in middle school math, science, and history.

She’s originally from Coggon, and currently resides there as well with her husband, Luke.

In her spare time, Sweeney enjoys going to “doggie adventures” with her golden retriever Nala, motorcycle rides, and farming with her husband.

Sydney Rosalez

Rosalez is the new seventh-grade ELA (English Language Arts) teacher at Monticello Middle School.

She spent time student teaching in Dubuque and in Arizona.

Rosalez attended the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a degree in secondary English education.

She is originally from Peosta, and still resides there.

In her spare time, Rosalez enjoys traveling, playing and coaching volleyball, reading, and being with her family.

Shianne Rockwell

Rockwell is in her first year of teaching. She is a new second-grade teacher at Carpenter Elementary School.

Before coming to Monticello, she was a substitute teacher at surrounding schools. She also student taught Echo Hill Elementary in Marion and Cleveland Elementary in Cedar Rapids.

Rockwell is originally from Wyoming and still resides there.

She attended Mount Mercy University and earned a degree in elementary education with a reading endorsement.

In her free time, Rockwell enjoys reading, camping, being with friends and family, and going to races.

Dylan Shaffer

Shaffer is the new eighth-grade science teacher at Monticello Middle School.

He previously taught for six years at Anamosa Middle School. For three years there, he taught sixth grade; three years as the 7-8 ELA teacher.

Shaffer is originally from Coggon, and now resides in Anamosa.

He attended the University of Northern Iowa where he received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and middle level education.

In Shaffer’s free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, playing video games, track and field, and film photography.

Abby Fagan

Fagan is a new second grade teacher at Carpenter Elementary.

Fagan taught special education BD (behavior disorders) for a year at Cascade Elementary. She also was a previous second-grade teacher in Monticello for seven years.

Fagan is originally from Cascade, and currently resides with her family in Monticello. She and her husband, Patrick, have three kids: Theo, Owen, and Nolan.

She attended Clarke University where she earned a degree in elementary education, with endorsements in reading and strategist 1. Fagan also has a master’s degree in instrumental leadership.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking, kayaking, fishing, being out in nature, exercising, and helping on the farm.