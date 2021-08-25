MCSD welcomes several new teachers

Seven new teachers will be joining the Monticello Community School District for the 2021-22 school year.

Here’s an introduction…

Mackenzie Dietiker

Dietiker is the new Level II and III fifth through eighth-grade special education teacher.

Her past teaching experience began in January of this year at Monticello Middle School, also in special education.

Dietiker is originally from Monticello and resides here with her 6-year-old daughter Nora.

She attended Mount Mercy University and earned a degree in elementary education Instructional Strat II, with an endorsement in K-12 special education.

In her free time, Dietiker enjoys being active with her daughter, reading, riding her bike, and enjoying time with friends and family.

Drew Arduser

Arduser is the new high school English language arts (ELA) teacher.

Arduser is originally from Monticello and lives in Langworthy.

This is his first year teaching in his own classroom. Prior to coming to the MCSD, Arduser was a paraeducator at Iowa City West High School for the last two years.

Arduser attended the University of Iowa and earned a degree in English.

In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, golf, bowling, listening to music, being outside, sitting with his family dog Moe, and spending time with his family and friends.

Donna Niemeyer

Niemeyer is a new kindergarten teacher at Shannon Elementary.

She spent 16 years teaching kindergarten with the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District.

Niemeyer is originally from Grimes, but currently lives in Cedar Rapids. She has two adult sons: Alec, 28; and Nick, 25.

Niemeyer attended Drake University where she earned a BSE in elementary education. She earned her MED through Viterbo University.

In her spare time, Niemeyer enjoys spending time with her 4-month-old grandson Ryker (who also happens to be her first grandchild), traveling, and taking long walks.

Hallie Krier

Krier is a new first-grade teacher at Shannon Elementary.

She attended Clarke University where she earned a BA in elementary education K-6, with endorsements in reading and special education.

Krier is originally from and still resides in Asbury with her fiancé Forest Copeland.

Prior to coming to the MCSD, she put in 560-plus clinical student-teaching hours at Hoover Elementary School in Dubuque. She was also a long-term Title I teacher in Dubuque.

In her free time, Krier enjoys kayaking, boating, gardening, shopping, going on walks with her dogs, and yoga/meditation.

Jenni Schauf

Schauf is the new sixth-grade English language arts (ELA) teacher at Monticello Middle School.

She has 12 years of teaching experience in secondary education; 10 years as a middle/high school teacher, one year as an instructional coach, and one year as a special education consultant.

Schauf attended Wartburg College, Buena Vista University and Morningside University. She has degrees in 5-12 ELA, 5-12 reading, and 5-12 Instructional Strat I.

Schauf grew up in Fort Dodge and Tipton, where she graduated high school. She currently resides in Monticello with her family. Her husband, Nick, is the new MCSD high school principal. They have three kids: Conley, 13; Landry, 11; and Elise, 8.

In her free time, Schauf enjoys running, reading, crafting, and attending her kids’ activities.

Amity Norton

Norton is a new special education teacher at Monticello Middle School.

Prior to coming here, she was a K-12 teacher for the visually impaired in Kentucky. She also taught elementary special education in Singapore.

Norton attended Morehead State University and the University of Louisville, where she earned a BA in K-12 physical education, a master’s in special education, and a master’s in special education visually impaired.

Originally from Kentucky, Norton and her family now live in Monticello. She and her husband Todd have two kids: Elijah, 15; and Malachi, 10.

Norton enjoys spending time reading, traveling, and being with her family.

Todd Norton

Norton is the new eighth-grade English language arts (ELA) teacher at Monticello Middle School.

His past teaching experience includes teaching high school English and media arts in Kentucky, and a technology coach at an American school in Singapore.

Norton is originally from Monticello and now resides back in the community with his wife, Amity, and their kids: Elijah, 15; and Malachi, 10.

Norton attended Simpson College, Morehead State, and the University of Kentucky. He earned a BA in journalism, a master’s in teaching, and will soon have his PhD in school technology leadership.

In his free time, Norton enjoys golfing, fishing, hiking, and traveling.