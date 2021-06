Russ Farnum, Monticello’s new city administrator, delivers a Memorial Day speech.



Rev. Edwin Moreano offers a prayer during the Memorial Day ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery.



Diane Gray (left) and Jen Fasnacht display Above & Beyond’s support for veterans.



The Monticello Drill Team is followed by the Monticello High School marching band during the Memorial Day parade May 31 in Monticello. (Photos by Pete Temple)