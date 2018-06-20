Mental health services offered meet state standards

When it comes to state required mental health services for each region in Iowa, the East Central Region, of which Jones County is a member of, is ahead of the game.

During the June 12 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mechelle Dhondt, regional director, gave the board an update on the happenings concerning the mental health region.

Dhondt said there have been some complaints at the regional board meetings across the state that the regions should be spending their funds on more services.