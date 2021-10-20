MercyCare Monticello welcomes new provider

MercyCare Monticello has welcomed a new provider as of Oct. 1: Stephanie Wilson, DNP.

Wilson joins the clinic following the retirement of Barbara Cree, PA-C, who worked for MercyCare Monticello for five years. Wilson is working full-time in Monticello, four days a week (with the exception of Thursday).

“I see all ages of patients,” she offered.

Wilson has worked for the Mercy family the past four years. Prior to coming to Monticello, she worked at MercyCare North Urgent Care in Cedar Rapids.

Before that, she worked as a nurse in the pediatric ICU at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Wilson spent eight years at UIHC.

“It was rewarding to see kids getting better,” she said of their medical care.

Wilson received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Iowa. She earned her doctorate degree in nursing from Rush University in Chicago.

Wilson explained that a DNP (doctor of nursing practice) and an NP (nurse practitioner) are essentially the same.

“To receive your DNP, it requires an additional year of education, which is focused on research,” said Wilson. “This additional year allows you to teach nurses who are pursuing a master’s or doctorial level, as well as a bachelor’s level.”

Wilson brings a unique background to MercyCare Monticello. Following her high school graduation, in 2002, she joined the Iowa National Guard medical unit.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she admitted of life after high school.

Wilson was deployed to Iraq for a year from 2003-04.

“I enjoyed the healthcare aspect,” she said of her role in the Guard. “That’s when I realized I wanted to do something with healthcare as a career. This gave me the exposure to caring for soldiers who were ill and needed a higher level of care.”

Wilson reflected that spending time in the service, much less in a war-torn nation like Iraq, provided her with a unique perspective.

“It’s a whole different world over there. It humbles you. I’m grateful for what I have and learned not to take anything for granted,” she said.

Transitioning from urgent care to family practice, Wilson said she enjoys working with and seeing patients of different ages, and really getting to know them.

“I wanted to be able to take a look at the entire person versus just a quick visit to urgent care,” she offered. “I wanted the holistic approach.”

Wilson and her husband, Dan, both come from small communities, and for the past few weeks, she’s enjoyed returning to a smaller community for work.

“I love the small-town feel and the community aspect,” she said. “Everyone knows each other and cares for each other.”

Wilson and her husband have two children, ages 7 and 3.

Another facet of the job Wilson enjoys is getting to have her nights, weekends, and holidays free to spend time with her family.

“I get to see my kids every night,” she said.

Working in healthcare, Wilson said it’s rewarding because she’s able to spend more time with her patients educating them on the importance of annual exams, preventative screenings, and management of their chronic diseases.

“If they feel better, they enjoy life better. It’s all about reducing the risk of disease and health management.”

At MercyCare, Wilson offers many services in general family practice: routine physicals, wellness exams, well-child exams, DOT physicals, and procedures such as lacerations and biopsies, just to name a few.

The Wilson family stays busy with their kids’ activities. They also enjoy kayaking and camping, and spending time with family.