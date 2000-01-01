Merry 'Kiss'mas



Elementary school counselor Aimee Hospodarsky prepares to take her turn kissing the pig. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Elementary school music teacher Nick Thumma kisses a pig, held by Chad Adams, Dec. 12 at Carpenter School. Thumma lived up to his promise after Carpenter students collected more than 1,000 items for the Monticello Food Pantry. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Over 1,150 food and non-perishable items were brought in to Carpenter Elementary School to be donated to the Monticello Food Pantry. The students set a goal of donating 1,000 items. If they reached their goal, teachers Nick Thumma and Ami Hospodarsky would kiss a pig. (Photo submitted)