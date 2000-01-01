Meshak honored



Room 312 at Monticello High School was dedicated in honor of late Spanish teacher Mike Meshak during a special event at MHS Oct. 6. From left are Monticello Ambassadors Dianna Rucker and Ashley Faust, Mike’s widow Brenda Meshak, Superintendent Brian Jaeger, and Ambassador Judy Tuetken. (Photos by Pete Temple)



A special plaque was installed outside the classroom in Mike Meshak’s honor.



Monticello Community School District current and former staff members, former students, and members of the Monticello Ambassadors were on hand for the Meshak dedication Thursday.