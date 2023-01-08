Meyer named ’23 GJCF Queen

On Tuesday, July 18, the 2023 Great Jones County Fair Queen was crowned: Emily Meyer of Anamosa.

Meyer is the daughter of Sally and Jamie Meyer.

Meyer graduated in May from Anamosa High School. This fall, she’ll be attending Iowa State University, majoring in agriculture policy.

“This has been the coolest thing in my entire life. Everyone has been so welcoming,” expressed Meyer of being named Fair Queen.

Growing up, Meyer said her family spent so much time attending the GJCF.

“I love the fair; I love being a part of the fair, especially now, showing livestock and bringing 4-H projects. When I was little, it was my dream to be the GJCF Queen.”

In fact, Meyer would wear her mom’s former Beef Queen crown around their house and pretend to hand out ribbons.

“This is really a dream come true for me!”

Meyer was also named one of this year’s 2023 Jones County Beef Producers Beef Ambassadors. She said the interview process for that competition helped to prepare her for the Fair Queen Pageant.

Meyer is a member of the of the Jackson Wise Owls 4-H Club and was involved in Anamosa FFA.

During the pageant, Meyer dressed as the Monopoly game mascot and hosted Fair-opoly. She got the idea for her skit from her family’s Farm-opoly game they always played during family game nights.

“I wanted to do something interactive,” she said.

Aside from the pageant, which is open to the public, the queen candidates also take part in private interviews with a panel of judges.

“To me, the fair queen pageant, the part people saw at the pageant, was the smallest part,” Meyer said. “The interviews, preparing for the interviews, and learning how to conduct ourselves was the biggest part.”

The questions during the interviews included such topics as why the girls ran for fair queen, how they thought the fair should be represented, how people use social media in their lives and how they should respond to certain things (via social media).

“We had such great candidates. Everyone gained life skills from this,” said Meyer.

Before the nine candidates were announced on stage Tuesday evening, Meyer and Taylor Gassman (who was crowned 2023 GJCF Princess) stepped aside and shared a private moment together.

“Taylor and I looked at each other and both said we didn’t care who won; everyone deserves it.”

Now, both girls are representing the GJCF.

When her name was announced for Queen, Meyer didn’t believe it.

“It didn’t even sound like my name came out of their mouths. And then Reagan (2022 GJCF Queen Reagan Schneiter) is standing in front of me. They actually did say my name!”

In early August, Meyer will head to the Iowa State Fair.

“Jones County has the greatest fair in Iowa,” she boasted. “I’m excited to be able to represent that at the state level. If there are this many moving parts at our fair, I can’t imagine how crazy it is at the State Fair.”

She thanked Mikinzie Smith, Abby Jaeger, Marcia Kray, and Schneiter for their support throughout the week.

“They’ve been so helpful and so supportive and uplifting. They’ve made this so fun.”

Meyer also showed cattle in the Bucket/Bottle and Beef Show. Her fair week was quite busy.

She said her brother has been incredibly helpful taking care of her calf.

Meyer said this role has allowed her to see just how things come together at the fair.

“There is so much behind the scenes. Every day there are things they’re fixing or improving and making sure it’s perfect for the public. That’s impressive to me.

“There have been a ton of people supporting me all week.”