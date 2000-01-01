MFD battles house fire

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, the Monticello Fire Department was called to a fully-engulfed house fire at 21458 County Road D-62. The property is owned by Beal Farms. The occupants in the home were David and Sara Hoffner and their young children. Upon arriving at the scene of the fire, flames were visible coming out of the second story, as well as in the main level of the home. All hands were on deck as the MFD worked to put out the fire during a snowstorm. No injuries were reported. Also assisting at the scene were the Monticello Ambulance Service, Monticello Police Department, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. (Photos by Kim Brooks)