MFD hands out service awards

Published on Tue, 10/20/2020

The MFD handed out distinguished service awards on Oct. 10. Receiving awards were Don McCarthy (posthumously) and Karde’s C-Stores. From left are Carter and Courtney (McCarthy) Balentine, Morgan Owen, Pam McCarthy, Tyler McCarthy, Billy Norton, Ron Kelchen and Joe Bayne. A representative of Karde’s was unavailable, but was honored the following Monday at the MFD’s monthly meeting. (Photo by Mark Spensley)
     Last Saturday evening, Oct. 10, the Monticello Fire Department selected two recipients for their annual distinguished service award. This award is selected on the criteria of a person or business going beyond the call of duty to help out the fire department.

     This year’s recipients are Karde’s C-Stores and Don McCarthy, awarded posthumously.

     Karde’s has been very gracious over the years donating to the department both monetarily and with goods and services.

     Don McCarthy served on the department for over 30 years both as a firefighter and chief. His dedication to the department continued right up until his unfortunate passing from cancer in March of this year.

