MFD Open House: October is Fire Prevention Month



Monticello firefighters offered a search-and-rescue demonstration at their open house on Oct. 8. Tori Garcia volunteered as the firefighters searched for her in a smoke-filled room.



Kane Stoneking gets his very own firefighter badge as Grandpa Mark Stoneking pins it on.



Four-year-old Hanley Telleen tries on a heavy fire helmet with help from Grandma Jani Telleen during the MFD open house.



Kody Miles assists his son, Dawsyn, as he makes his way out the fire truck. The MFD held an open house on Oct. 8 for Fire Safety Week, Oct. 9-15.



Lincoln Reyner and Owen Kelchen take their turn at the hose with assistance from Firefighter Brian Hinrichs.



Kids enjoyed using the firehose to knock the football off the cone. However, it seemed more entertaining to just spray the Monticello firefighters instead. (Photos by Kim Brooks)