MFD pursues USDA grant for additional equipment

The Monticello City Council was asked to approve the submission of a USDA grant for the Monticello Fire Department.

During the Dec. 19 council meeting, the council approved the application.

The MFD is looking to purchase a Polaris Ranger XP1000 to add to its fleet. The grant application is for $23,000.

Because this is a USDA grant, a public hearing is also required. The hearing will be held during the Jan. 16 council meeting at 6 p.m.

“I know there have been some questions on this. Fire Chief Joe Bayne couldn’t be with us tonight. Nick Kahler, who also serves on the fire department, can answer some questions,” offered City Administrator Russ Farnum.

He told the council that approving the submission of the grant application does not obligate the city to purchase the Ranger on the MFD’s behalf.

“They do have a number of responses in rural areas that they see a value in having this piece of equipment, in particular for brush fires and field fires and grass fires,” shared Farnum. “They can get this equipment in much quicker than their brush truck or a pumper or tanker truck. It’ll also have a skid mount for basket for hauling patients, if necessary, which would allow them to haul patients out.”

The Monticello Ambulance Service also has a similar piece of equipment.

“It would be advantageous for the fire department to have this piece of equipment,” Farnum said.

In other city business:

• The council approved the submission of the airport’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

This plan outlines the federal and state resources that are planned to be used on major improvements at the airport over the next five years. There is no obligation for the city to pursue the projects.

The current project at the airport is the taxiway/apron extension, which is using funding from FY2022 and 2023. Planned for next summer is painting another hangar. There is also plans to rehab the existing runway, which will be a major maintenance project.

• The council approved a lease agreement between the city and Justin Buck for farm ground at the airport.

The lease will be for 249 acres at a lump sum of $84,660 ($340 an acre).

• The council approved the second readings amending both the Zoning Regulations and Nuisance Abatement Procedure.