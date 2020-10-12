MFD sells Super Bowl food for McCarthy scholarship fund

The Monticello Fire Department is heading a fundraiser in an effort to raise money for the Don McCarthy Scholarship, given annually by the MFD to a Monticello High School senior.

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, the MFD is selling meals for everyone to enjoy while safely watching the game from home: a rack of ribs ($25), pulled pork and buns ($20), baked beans ($5), and potato salad ($5).

Kacie Bayne with the MHS Class of 2020 was the first recipient of the Don McCarthy Scholarship. In order to keep it going and to build up the scholarship fund, the department formed a committee to lead fundraising ideas. Monticello firefighter and committee member Johnny Russ said the committee put some ideas together as possibilities to raise money for the scholarship.

“A lot of us actually have smokers at home and we knew we needed to raise some money,” explained Russ.

So the members of the MFD offered to smoke the food on-site at the fire station on Super Bowl Sunday, making sure it was fresh for those supporting their efforts.

Then, the Jones County Pork Producers stepped up and offered to assist as well.

“Ben Hein (a fellow firefighter) reached out to the Pork Producers and they were willing to help,” said Russ. “They’re a great group to partner with and they’re doing good for the community.”

Those wishing to order food for the Super Bowl must purchase tickets in advance by Sunday, Jan. 24. You cannot show up on the day-of and place an order.

The MFD is also taking sponsorships for the fundraiser. There are three levels of giving: 3 Alarm at $500, 2 Alarm at $250, and 1 Alarm at $100. Each level comes with its own perks in terms of food, free firetruck delivery, and business exposure on social media and to those who place an order.

“We’ll continue to take sponsors as long as people are willing,” Russ said.

They’ve already secured six sponsors, all at the 3 Alarm level, to help offset the cost of the food.

“That will really help our bottom line,” noted Russ. “This has already been a successful fundraiser.”

Of those businesses who have agreed to sponsor, one was Orbis Corporation in Monticello where McCarthy worked until he passed away in March from pancreatic cancer. Russ said McCarthy’s shift will be working on Super Bowl Sunday. The MFD plans to get their order done early so those employees can enjoy it together.

While some pre-orders have been secured, tickets are still available. All orders can be picked up at the fire station on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to ordering food, you also purchase a ticket for a chance to win a pellet grill. Tickets are $10, with the drawing held on Feb. 7. You do not need to be present to win.

Russ said raffle tickets are going fast, as pellet grills are a hot-ticket item. The first round of 250 tickets sold out, with another 250 ordered. Only 500 will be sold.

“They’re very versatile grills,” he explained. “You can cook just about anything on it.”

Russ, who works at Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, said the general manager of the company, who is also a firefighter, offered to donate the grill toward the scholarship cause.

Pam McCarthy said the MFD is like a second family to her and her adult children. She said their efforts to raise money for the Don McCarthy Scholarship are wonderful.

“The scholarship was initially their idea,” she credited.

Russ said memorial money donated to the department in McCarthy’s memory went toward the scholarship fund.

Those eligible for the scholarship must be a senior at MHS. They also must be a current or past junior firefighter and/or pursuing a career in fire science or EMS.

There are currently three high schoolers in the junior firefighter program: Lauren Bader, Steven Bader, and Ian Taylor.

To purchase a raffle ticket for the pellet grill, contact any member of the MFD. To order food for Super Bowl Sunday, contact Russ at 319-480-0230 or russ_johnny@hotmail.com.