

The MFD Service Awards were given to, from left, Billy Norton for 10 years, Nathan Spahr for 10 years, Tommy Norton for five years, Joe Bayne for 25 years, and TJ Nealson for 10 years.



The MFD Training Awards went to, from left, Drew Haag, Tommy Norton, Kody Miles, and TJ Nealson. Absent from photo is Jackson Snyder.



The Monticello Fire Department hosted their annual Awards Banquet and Wives Supper on Feb. 10 at the Monticello Golf Club. Jeff Hinrichs was named the Firefighter of the Year, and was also honored for his retirement from the department after 34 years. (Photos by Mark Spensley)