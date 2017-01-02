MFD trains for ice rescues

Published by admin on Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:20am
Despite the cold, the Monticello Fire Department was out training with newly purchased ice rescue equipment.
The department spent roughly $4,000 in order to purchase two sets of equipment, including suits, throw ropes, and rescue rings. The suits are well insulated and are made of neoprene, a synthetic fabric that allows the user to maintain flexibility over a wide range of temperatures.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!