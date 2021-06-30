MFD trains with new life-saving equipment

The Monticello Fire Department (MFD) took part in a training opportunity on June 21 at the old middle school building.

That evening, Sandry Fire Supply LLC, of DeWitt, visited with the department and introduced them to the latest tool used in finding a downed firefighter inside a structure fire.

The MFD got to see first-hand the advantages of LUNAR, a device manufactured by MSA Safety, Inc.

“MSA is the manufacturer of different fire equipment, and other safety equipment,” explained MFD Fire Chief Joe Bayne.

According to MSA’s website, “LUNAR is a handheld, wireless device to help keep a crew connected when it matters most, in the most unpredictable situations.”

Not only is LUNAR equipped with F.A.S.T. (Firefighting Assisting Search Technology), but it also offers enhanced thermal imaging. Basically, it’s an all-in-one device.

Bayne called LUNAR “the newest technology.

“If we were to send firefighters into a burning structure,” continued Bayne, “one firefighter could wear the device on their bunker gear, and if something like a collapse (took place) or a fall through a floor and they get trapped, a second device would be able to find them with an RIT (Rapid Intervention Team).”

Bayne went on to say when a firefighter goes down, it’s referred to as a “mayday.” LUNAR can pinpoint exactly where the mayday call is.

Using the old middle school, Bayne said it was the perfect training environment to demonstrate the use of LUNAR.

“Thanks to the Monticello School District; they allowed us to utilize the building. The structure was perfect because they (Sandry) had not done this before. A manufacturing rep from MSA stated he was excited to utilize it (LUNAR) in that large of a building,” shared Bayne.

A few years ago, the MFD purchased new SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) from MSA, with what was the newest technology at that time. The software used with LUNAR will work hand-in-hand with those air packs once the MFD updates the necessary software.

“Everyone was impressed and could see its benefits,” expressed Bayne.

An equipment purchase like this isn’t cheap. Bayne said the department is still sorting out the expenses and the need before investing in LUNAR.

“But if one life is ever saved using this tool, the price is irrelevant,” Bayne said.

MFD Assistant Training Officer Paul Warner commented that during the training exercise, they were able to locate a “missing” firefighter inside the school in just 3 minutes and 23 seconds. That would not be possible without the use of LUNAR.

Also taking part in the LUNAR training were the Anamosa and Marion fire departments.