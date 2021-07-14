MHDS CEO updates county on new funding law

Now that the 2021 Iowa Legislative session has come to a close, Mae Hingtgen, CEO of the East Central Mental Health/Disabilities Services (MHDS) Region, met with the Jones County Board of Supervisors to bring them up to speed on new legislation that impacts the region and county members.

Hingtgen specifically highlighted Senate File (SF) 619.

“It’s a big change in MHDS funding,” she prefaced.

Hingtgen provided some history into the MHDS in Iowa… Twenty-five years ago, the state passed SF69 that established Fund 10, where each county levied funding through property taxes for MHDS.

“There has been movement and discussion for years and desire to get that off of property tax funding,” said Hingtgen. “Farm Bureau is a big player in that argument.”

She said property taxes offered stability in funding; however, the state wanted to implement changes. After years of debate, this legislative session finally approved those funding changes.

“SF619 takes over funding of the MHDS system by the state general fund,” said Hingtgen.

Several years ago, the state mandated that counties form MHDS regions. Jones County is part of the ECR with eight other counties.

Hingtgen explained that since the regions were formed, they’ve been funded by a combination of regional funding and county funding, all based on a per capita dollar amount: $36.51. In January, before SF619 was even discussed, much less signed into law, the regional board set the regional funding at $30.20.

“For a lot of years, Jones County levied lower or nothing to try and use up the fund balance,” explained Hingtgen. “The fund balance has been an issue for probably 20 years of the 25 years of this funding. Counties and regions had too much money left over.”

She added that their services are often times unpredictable, which caused money to be left over at the end of the fiscal year.

The state has asked regions and counties to use up the money in their fund balances or eliminate the fund balance altogether. In 2018, SF504 mandated that by 2022, regions and counties had to have their fund balances at 40 percent.

“So for a few years Jones County levied zero to try and get that fund balance down. We were all working toward getting our fund balances down & being responsible to the law,” said Hingtgen.

While the region set its levy at $30.20, SF619 says it has to remain at a not-to-exceed number at $21.14. The state would then kick in $15.86 from its general fund ($9.5 million), knowing that the law now says the state is funding MHDS. The combination of the region’s per capita, county funding ($12.7 million), and state funding, gives the region $42 million at the end of this current fiscal year. Hingtgen said that’s more than the region projected to spend.

“That more than covers our budget for next year,” she said.

This ending balance increases the region’s fund balance by 136 percent.

With SF619 stating that regions have to levy $21.14, Hingtgen said the thought was to levy zero. However, the Department of Management says otherwise.

“There is one region for sure who in January, their regional governing board set their per capita at $19,” she said. “The Department of Management let them keep it at $19. It was anybody who had a levy of over $21.14, it was brought down to $21.14.”

In addition to the bill mandating fund balances, Hingtgen said “that money in excess of the 40 percent has to be returned to the state” in what is being called the “incentive pool.” The state is contributing $3 million into this fund, with the remaining dollars coming from MHDS regions and counties.

“The bill says any state money has to go back to the state, and any local money,” Hingtgen informed the Jones County Supervisors. “That’s the part of the bill that we really have a problem with. We want to make sure that our local money stays local.”

This “incentive pool” is for those regions that don’t have enough operating funds to cover core services. It also exists as an incentive to counties to develop new services.

“The DHS has sole discretion over the incentive fund. Money will be divided up first come first served,” said Hingtgen.

In February 2020, the MHDS region developed and put together a five-year strategic plan. It highlights the region’s priorities, and serves as a blueprint for how the region’s funding will be used.

“The balance between creating new services and doing what we think is right and being fiscally responsible,” offered Hingtgen of why the plan exists. “These are all taxpayer dollars; thank heavens we have a really good strategic plan.”

She continued, “When we think about service development and spending that money, if it aligns with the strategic plan and the priorities we set for ourselves, then we’ll consider it. If it’s not related to our strategic plan, then that’ll be a denial. We want to make sure that we’re responsible with taxpayer dollars and that we’re following the footprint we already set for ourselves.”