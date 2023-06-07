MHDS Region forced to reduce number of voting county members

During the June 27 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Ned Rohwedder offered an update on the MHDS (mental health and disability service) regional governing board.

The Iowa Legislature took action before the end of the session to see to the reduction of the MHDS regional governing board. Rohwedder said that meant a 49-percent reduction of the elected officials on the nine-county-member board. Jones, Iowa, and Johnson County supervisors previously appointed to the governing board will no longer be voting members. This includes Rohwedder.

"I still plan to attend the meetings because it's important to keep up with what's happening," Rohwedder told the board of supervisors.

While Jones County will not have a vote on the governing board for the next year and a half, the county is still a member of the MHDS Region.

In a year and a half, three other elected officials will rotate their voting rights with the three counties that just came off, including Jones.

Rohwedder said he spoke to Sen. Carrie Koelker and Rep. Steven Bradley about this situation prior to the end of the session and how it would impact each of the nine counties.

"But it still got changed," he said of the legislature's decision. "I think the general feeling is that the state funds mental health, no longer local property taxes. The state is calling the shots."

In other county business:

• The board approved the county's right-to-use lease asset policy.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the state auditors requested the county start reporting its lease agreements as part of the auditing process. The lease agreement amount was set at $50,000.

"We typically steer clear of lease agreements," Hein said.

By setting a dollar amount, Hein said they can avoid reporting small lease agreements for such things as a copy machine.

• County Engineer Derek Snead reported that work has been completed on the County Road X-40 bridge over Walnut Creek south of Morley.