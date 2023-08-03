MHS BPA wins big at State, on to Nationals

Feb. 19-21, 15 Monticello High School BPA (Business Professionals of America) students (out of 25) competed in the State Leadership Conference in Des Moines.

Out of those 15, 10 students qualified for Nationals, which will take place in late April in Anaheim, Calif.

BPA Advisor and high school Business Teacher Chanda Gassman said this is the biggest group in a while to win at State and go on to compete at Nationals.

The following is a list of qualifiers:

Alex Oswald

• First place in Personal Financial Management

• Second place in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

• Oswald also took home the Statesman Torch Award. The Torch Award Program “is designed to promote professionalism and leadership in both career development and personal growth by framing and guiding an individual BPA member’s leadership and service to their chapter and community.”

Specifically defining the “statesman” award, which is given at the state level, this is defined as “one who is a leader in the promotion of the public good and in national affairs.”

River Smith

• First place in C++ Programming

• First place in Python Programming

• Fifth place in Computer Programming Concept

Ella Glawatz

• Third place in Prepared Speech

Ella Sauser

• Fifth place in Fundamental Desktop Publishing

Taylor Gassman

• Second place in Ethics and Professionalism

Becky Lang

• First place in Computer Safety

• First place in Digital Marketing Concepts

• Fifth place in Meeting and Event Planning Concepts

Lake Schnoor, Mace Schnoor, Aedan Althoff, and Grant Gassman

• Second place in Parliamentary Procedure Team

MHS also had many top 10 finalists:

Becky Lang

• Computer Programming Concepts

• Administrative Support Concepts

Lydia Ahlrichs

• Parliamentary Procedure Concepts

Aedan Althoff

• Information Technology Concepts

Lauren Koehler

• Intermediate Word Processing

• Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

Alex Oswald

• Advanced Accounting

• Financial Math and Analysis Concepts

Becky Lang, Emma Schwendinger, Marisa Grant, and Ella Glawatz

• Podcast Production Team