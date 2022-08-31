MHS, Carpenter Elementary welcome new office staff

Following the retirement of three Monticello Community School District secretaries, the 2022-23 school year brings new faces to the offices at Carpenter Elementary and the high school.

Karla Stahlberg

Stahlberg is the office secretary at Carpenter School. She is starting her 20th year working for the MCSD.

“I began as the elementary at-risk tutor in 2003,” she recalled. “I then worked as the media associate at both Shannon and Carpenter until I accepted my new position as secretary.”

Stahlberg is also employed at UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center in the business office and with Urgent Care.

Stahlberg and her son, Carter, 21, live on a farm in rural Hopkinton. Stahlberg is originally from the Hopkinton area. Her son, who has a degree in HVAC, is in the process of completing his apprenticeship in Dyersville.

After Stahlberg graduated from high school she attended Kirkwood Community College, earning a degree in disabilities services careers.

“I then went on to study elementary education at Upper Iowa University and the University of Dubuque,” she shared.

In her spare time, when she’s not working two jobs, Stahlberg enjoys spending time with family, relaxing on the river, cooking/baking, antiques, watching movies, and reading.

Alyssa McNally

McNally is the new secretary for the high school counselor and athletic director.

Prior to coming to MHS, she worked as an insurance professional for six years at State Farm Insurance in Monticello.

McNally is originally from Dyersville, but lives in Monticello with her husband, Travis, and their two daughters: Kennedi, 9, and Blakelyn, 6.

McNally enjoys spending time with family and friends. Her hobbies include running and reading.

Rachel Bowser

Bowser is the new high school office secretary.

Before coming to MHS, she worked at Metro High School in Cedar Rapids for 16 years.

Bowser and her family live in Monticello. She is originally from Central City. Her husband is Zeb Bowser. They have two kids: Caleb, 17, and Zoey, 10.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking, going to the movies, dancing, and spending time with family.