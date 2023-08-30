MHS cheer coach charged with sexual relations with student

On Aug. 23, Jessica Rubin, 35, of Ankeny, posted a $5,000 cash bond following her arrest in Ankeny and booking in the Jones County Jail.

Rubin was arrested on Aug. 16.

Her initial appearance was held in District Court in Jones County; she was charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, a felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the School Resource Officer (SRO) Dawn Graver received a complaint on Jan. 10 from Monticello High School Principal Nick Schauf “about a sexual relationship between Jessica Rubin who was the cheerleading coach for Monticello High School Wrestling and a MHS student. The student, a junior at the time of the incident, was interviewed at Child Protection (Services) and said that he had a sexual relationship with Jessica Rubin from January through September 2021. The student said they had sexual intercourse over 100 times over this time span. This occurred at her (Rubin) residence at 601 W. First St. in Monticello.”

Rubin’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Per Rubin’s release, she is to have no contact with the former student or members of his immediate family, pursuant to a no-contact order.

Monticello Community School District Superintendent Brian Jaeger issued the following statement: “The district has been informed by the Monticello Police Department that a former district employee, Jessica Rubin, wrestling cheer coach, has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee based upon Ms. Rubin’s conduct while employed by the district. When the district was made aware of information regarding Ms. Rubin’s conduct and actions, the district immediately took action to remove Ms. Rubin from the district; prevented Ms. Rubin from having contact with students; and referred the matter to law enforcement. The district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and take other appropriate actions, regarding Ms. Rubin, based upon her actions and the charges that have been filed against her.”