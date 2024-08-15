MHS Class of ’65 completes centerpiece of MCSD

“Every good stonemason can picture what he builds.”

Johnny Bader shared those sentiments minutes after the completion of a new monument sign that sits in front of Monticello High School.

On Aug. 8, the top of the monument was completed with the placing of a circular crest that’s adorned with the year “1923.” It represents the year the former Monticello school was built.

Earlier this year, demolition began on the old school building, which over the century housed students from elementary through 12th grade.

The front of the school (facing S. Maple Street) contained historic mementos/artifacts/relics that some members of the Monticello community felt were worth saving. Those included the 1923 crest, two fleur-de-lis crests, and the words “Monticello Public Schools”

Former Monticello Community School District janitor Don Peters, who has a passion for local history, felt those stone relics should be preserved. Last fall, Peters reached out to Deb Bowman, a former teacher and volunteer with the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center.

Bowman took the initiative and reached out to Chris Theisen, CEO of Theisen’s Stores, who bought the property. As we sit today, Theisen’s is building a brand-new store in Monticello. She told him of her interest in savings several items from the façade of the school.

Theisen put Bowman in contact with Chad Lansing, of Lansing Brothers Construction, who was doing the demolition.

Knowing the cost involved in carefully removing those stone pieces, Bowman thought she’d reach out to MHS graduates to see if people might be willing to donate toward the cause.

As it turned out, MHS Class of 1965 stepped up to the plate.

Classmates Dave Balster and Johnny Bader led the efforts, with help from Sue (Goldsmith) Burrichter. They began reaching out to their classmates, explaining the need to raise money to save these historic items. They were able to raise the money needed to have Lansing Brothers remove the relics, which were cleaned and stored by the MCSD.

Then, Bader started getting to work drawing what he envisioned for those artifacts. In no time at all, he sent Balster his concept, which was finally completed on Aug. 8.

Bader sought the help of Weber Stone Co. to build a saddle for the 1923 crest to rest on, on top of the entire monument.

Jeff Colehour, with Weber Stone, delivered the final touch for the monument and hoisted the piece in place.

“This was a little more work than I thought it would be, but I knew I could handle it,” offered Bader.

From start to finish, Bader said the physical work took about five days.

In July, Balster, Bader, and Bowman attended the Monticello School Board meeting to present their monument idea to the board, seeking to donate their time, materials, and efforts.

The sign, which is 23 feet wide and 12 feet tall, sits in the island in front of MHS, facing Highway 38 and the entrance/exit into the parking lot.

Bader spearheaded the construction, along with Joe McDonell and Dave Eilers.

“They helped build the sign,” he credited. “They were so instrumental. I would not have been able to do this without them.”

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” marveled Bowman. “This is a nice centerpiece, the past and the present.”

“I kept saying this was going to be spectacular; and it really is,” offered Balster. “It’s great. It really sets it off.”

“It’s just fabulous,” remarked Bader. “I had two good helpers, and it shows.”

The brick used for the monument matches the brick on the high school. Bader and Balster explained they were not able to reuse the old brick from the former school because it was not cost effective.

“You can’t clean old brick and do a project like this,” said Bader.

“The brick was full of cement, it would have been tedious to clean and cost-prohibitive,” added Balster.

As for the location of the monument, the Class of 1965 credits Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

“He suggested we build it right here,” Balster said. “It’s perfect!”

Since earlier this year, members of the Class of 1965 have continued to donate toward the monument project, with their contributions going to the Monticello School Foundation, which is a non-profit.

“These classmates come from all over the place,” Balster shared with the Express during an interview about the project in February. “Some offered to donate more. It’s pretty cool, but it doesn’t surprise me. We have a really good and exceptional class.

“Our class saw this project from beginning to end,” continued Balster. “We didn’t want to see these pieces just sit around for years.”

Some finishing touches will be added yet to the monument. An old plaque from inside the front doors of the former school will be placed on the back of the monument, along with another plaque noting the Class of 1965’s efforts with some brief history about the school.