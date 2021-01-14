MHS grad’s baby battles life-threatening illness

At 3 months of age in October 2020, Jack Hrevus was diagnosed with HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

His parents, Donald “Jake” and Jessica (Streit) Hrevus have been fighting for their son’s life for months.

Jessica graduated from Monticello High School in 2007. After graduation, she attended UNI, then transferred to the University of Michigan where she earned her master’s in social work.

She eventually moved to St. Louis, where her older sister lived. It was there where she met Jake, and where the Hrevus family started.

“We built our family here and have wonderful communities both in St. Louis and Iowa that have rallied around us,” she said.

Back in late September, Jess and Jake too Jack to the ER with a fever. He underwent several tests, but nothing appeared to be more than a viral bug.

“We were sent home with Jack still having fevers and treating them with Tylenol.”

After seeing their pediatrician, Jack’s fevers came and went sporadically over time.

A little over a week after their first visit to the ER, the Hrevus family returned again in early October.

“The doctors reran tests and all of his blood counts were significantly lower than the last time we were there,” they said.

An x-ray and ultrasound revealed that little Jack’s spleen had doubled in size.

“The doctor talked to us about expecting the diagnosis to be some type of autoimmune disease.”

A bone marrow test was needed to verify whether Jack had HLH or leukemia. Tests proved it was HLH.

The Hrevus family was referred to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio for Jack’s ongoing treatment. This hospital leads the world in HLH research and treatment. They’ve been in Ohio since mid-November and expect to be there until at least mid-April, if not longer.

So what is HLH? While it’s treated very much like cancer with chemotherapy and steroids, it is not cancer. Jake and Jess explained it’s a life-threatening condition of the immune system that’s inherited. Patients with primary (or familial) HLH cells within the immune system don’t work properly to destroy infected/damaged cells. The immune system becomes overstimulated and over-activated.

“The immune system then begins to damage to patient’s own tissues and organs, including the bone marrow, the liver, and the brain,” explained Jack’s parents.

It’s almost as if the cells of the immune system are eating other cells.

As it turned out, both Jake and Jess are carriers of the genetic mutation that causes HLH. Their older son, Will, 2 years old, is also a carrier, but thankfully won’t be affected by the condition.

“It is extremely rare for two carriers of HLH to find each other,” the Hrevuses noted. Having met with a genetic counselor, most people don’t end up with people with the same mutations. When two HLH carriers meet, their offspring, Jess said, has a 25-percent chance of having the condition.

Starting Jack on steroids immediately helped to keep his cells stable so they wouldn’t continue to attack his organs.

A week into the steroids, they started chemo.

In the meantime, they had a genetic test done on Jack for the HLHl, but knew it would take six to eight weeks for the results. The Hrevuses knew they didn’t have time to waste on starting treatment.

The combination of steroids and chemo cause Jack to become immune compromised.

Right now, Jack waits for a bone marrow transplant on Jan. 12. Following the transplant, doctors will monitor his progress for the first 100 days. The first six to eight weeks of the monitoring will be in-patient. Following that, if all is well, Jack will be considered an outpatient with numerous doctor visits each week.

“After those 100 days, if things are going well, we may be able to transfer care back to St. Louis for monitoring,” the Hrevuses said.

In terms of their son’s prognosis, there aren’t many answers.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with both HLH and bone marrow transplants. There is not a lot of research and the data continues to develop.

“It’s difficult to say out loud and for others to accept,” continued Jake and Jess, “but tomorrow is not promised and we are well aware of that.”

Their doctors are always up front with them regarding any news, noting that 90 percent of stem cell transplants have complications and each patient reacts differently.

With the bone marrow transplant, the goal is to give Jack a “chance to start over,” his parents said. Essentially, the donor cells will take over the HLH cells. Having met other HLH families throughout their ordeal, the Hrevuses know that additional transplants may be required in years to come. This is why Jack will need to be monitored not just for the next 100 days, but for years to come.

Clearly, this has upended the Hrevus family’s lives, to say the least. Jess works as a counseling supervisor for a non-profit that provides mental health therapy. She’s on unpaid leave until the end of January, and may not have a job to return to when she is able.

“That has been hard as I love my job,” she said of her last five years.

Jake is a business analyst for a large company in St. Louis. He was on paternity leave in October when Jack was diagnosed. Since then, he’s been taking intermittent FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act).

Jess said the hardest thing has been being away from Will during all of this, spending all of her days in Ohio.

“It’s gut-wrenching at times,” she said. “We all know how fast kids grow up, and even missing this small amount breaks my heart.”

The family stays connected via FaceTime. Jess joked that Will grabs the phone during FaceTime, puts it (Mom) in a toy car, and tells her to “hold on tight.”

“It’s our way of playing,” she shared.

In terms of explaining Jack’s life-threatening condition to Will, they say, “Jack’s blood is sick and he’ll be at the hospital for a long time while doctors help his blood get better.”

While telling him the truth at only 2 years of age, they also don’t want to scare him into thinking he’ll get sick, too.

The Hrevuses have shared their story on Facebook (Jack’s Journey with HLH), as well as GoFundMe (Help Us Have Jack’s Back). The GoFundMe account was set at $35,000 to assist with expenses, and already almost $33,500 has been raised.

“2020 was such a tough year for everyone and the outpouring of support and generosity from those we know and those we don’t often brings us to tears. The support keeps us going and gives us hope. It reminds us that we are not alone in a time where we are so isolated from everyone and everything.”

Jess and Jake want others to know they can be tested to see whether they might be a bone marrow match for someone in need. Anyone between the ages of 18-44 can go to bethematch.org and request a test kit.

“You can save a life,” they said.

They also urge people to donate blood, which has helped Jack in his numerous blood transfusions throughout his ordeal.

“The blood helps to keep him healthy and feeling good. Donate when you can; this, too, saves lives.”