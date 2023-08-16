MHS graduate spends career overseeing National Parks

Captain William T. Rigby, originally of Red Oak Grove, Iowa, was the very first superintendent of the Vicksburg National Military Park in Vicksburg, Miss. The park is one of 63 National Park Service (NPS) parks in the U.S.

Today, another Iowan, has been named superintendent of the park: Carrie Mardorf. (She officially starts her role on Sept. 10.)

Mardorf is a 2000 graduate of Monticello High School; the daughter of Les and Linda Mardorf.

Mardorf graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in landscape architecture, and later the University of Vermont with a degree in historic preservation. From there, her professional career has taken her to several National Parks in many states since 2009: Kalaupapa National Historic Park in Hawaii, Cane River Creole Park in Louisiana, Biscayne National Park in Florida, and Vicksburg, Miss.

Mardorf’s first role with the NPS was in Santa Fe, N.M., inventorying historic landscapes for the Intermountain Region. (There are seven different NPS regions across the U.S.)

It was while working in Hawaii where she met her husband, who also works for the NPS. He is currently at Bryce Canyon Park in Utah.

“We’re a dual-career couple in the NPS. We have two separate federal jobs and we’re always going to be in two separate parks, especially with me being a superintendent,” explained Mardorf. “I cannot supervise my husband. We try to get as close as possible, or in adjacent states or parks.”

Mardorf has been serving as the “acting superintendent” of Vicksburg National Park since September 2021.

At the same time, she was also serving as superintendent in Louisiana, a role she held since September 2016.

“I’ve been managing two parks in two separate states.

“I always thought I would be a superintendent one day,” continued Mardorf. “I didn’t certainly expect that I would be superintendent in 2016. That was a bit of a surprise for me, honestly. It’s taken me a few years to come to terms with that. I was one of the youngest superintendents in the NPS at the time. I’m still one of the youngest superintendents at the NPS.”

The three-hour drive is something Mardorf was forced to get used to. She said it’s like driving from Monticello to Ames or Des Moines every week.

Mardorf said she’s excited and looking forward to the challenges and massive projects that lie ahead at Vicksburg.

“Vicksburg is dealing with some very complex and challenging projects,” she said.

In 2020, a massive storm brought 26 inches of rain in 24 hours to Vicksburg. Portions of the Vicksburg National Cemetery collapsed, notably the section of U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) and unknown soldiers. These men were some of the first African American soldiers to fight for their freedom in the Civil War.

“It has such a huge impact for the African American community at Vicksburg,” said Mardorf. “It was a personal commitment of following through and seeing those projects to the end. We’re working with all of our partners on a plan to exhume these soldiers, repair and stabilize the slope for a long-term fix, and then rebury everybody with honor and dignity. Nobody does this within the NPS and nobody does this nationwide. This is an unprecedented project.”

Portions of the roadway in the park also collapsed.

“The park has kind of been struggling since then to rebuild and repair those sections and reopen those closed areas.”

Another major project on the horizon at Vicksburg is to build a new visitor’s center, which was built in the 1960s to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NPS.

“There was a large influx of money at that time to create visitor’s centers focused on improving the visitor’s experience,” shared Mardorf. “Seventy years later, not much has been done to that building. It’s time to do something a little different.”

There are also several historic monuments and structures that require some attention, too.

“I love a challenge. I’m never afraid of a challenge,” said Mardorf. “Vicksburg offered a unique blend of issues and challenges and new opportunities, especially working with our partners and the community.”

Vicksburg Park was just added to in July with the addition of the Emmett Till National Monument, the Tallahatchie County Courthouse. Mardorf said Vicksburg is just a couple of hours away from the Emmett Till site.

The year 2020 saw an increase of visitors at city, county, state, and National Parks all over the U.S. Working for the NPS at that time, Mardorf said while the larger, more well-known parks, such as Yellowstone, saw an increase in visitation, the smaller, lesser-known parks like Cane River Creole and Vicksburg did not.

“The NPS is now 425 units. Not all of the parks experienced an increase in visitation. Cane River Creole, pre-COVID, we only had 30,000 visitors on an annual basis. Today, post-COVID, we’re still at 15,000 to 17,000. We’re at half. Vicksburg’s visitation is slowly coming back.”

As superintendent, Mardorf oversees about 30 employees at Vicksburg across several divisions: interpretation, maintenance, resources, administration, and law enforcement.

“I see myself as an extension of all of those teams.”

Mardorf said she always saw herself working for the NPS in some capacity. Despite the distance between her husband, they do make it a priority to take time off and away from work to see one another.

Of all of the parks she’s worked at, she cannot pick a favorite.

“I like them all for different reasons. I’ve gotten to do a lot in a very short period of time. I’ve gotten to travel and see amazing places and immerse myself in history.”