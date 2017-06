Salutatorian Jacqueline Petersen enters during the processional.



Jordan Breashears exults in the moment after Commencement.



Graduate Riley Melchert gets a hug from Monticello School Board president Angie Beitz after Melchert received her diploma. As a small child, Melchert went to Beitz for daycare.



Katelyn Isaac is introduced as Class of 2017 Valedictorian during Commencement Sunday, May 28 at Monticello High School. (Photos by Pete Temple)