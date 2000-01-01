MHS graduation '21



MHS Principal Joan Young names Lauren Bader as one of four class Valedictorians. This was also Young’s last year as principal upon her retirement.



Sydney Freeze was one of the Class of 2021 Valedictorians.



Another MHS Valedictorian was Kaitlin Guyer.



School Board member Craig Stadtmueller presents Valedictorian Maddie Stadtmueller with her diploma. The two Stadtmuellers are cousins.



Levi Temple gave a speech during graduation titled “Hello.”



Karli Recker was named Salutatorian of the MHS Class of 2021.



Karly Dirks receives her diploma from School Board member Mandy Norton.



To commemorate the occasion, the MHS seniors tossed their graduation caps into the air at the end of commencement.



“The Letter of Resignation from Procrastination” was the title of Megan Mahoney’s graduation speech.



Reese Cox was one of three seniors who gave a speech during the May 30 ceremony. Cox’s speech was titled “Once a Panther, Always a Panther.” (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Luis Moncada receives his diploma from School Board member John Schlarmann.