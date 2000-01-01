MHS Homecoming ’23



Kinnick Kyte and Mylo Wilson ride with the MHS football team in the parade. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



These girls at Shannon Elementary show off their best Hawaiian attire on Sept. 20 during Homecoming week. From left are Gracyn Galaviz, Violet Van Dorn, Berkley Willms, Avery Kraus, Piper Wolken, Grace Null, and Addalynn Schmit. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Carpenter fourth-graders got in the Hawaiian spirit. From left are Evelyn Tobiason, Ahnalynn Rave, Kaylee Noggle, Hudson Chapman, and James Garcia. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The MHS Class of 1974 took part in the Homecoming Parade. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The MHS marching band performs during the Homecoming Parade on Monday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The food service crew at Monticello Middle School dressed up for Country Club vs. Country Day Sept. 19. From left are Stacy Krumviede, Marlys Murphy, Regina Engelbart, Steph Leytem and Lisa Neofotist. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Wednesday was Hawaiian Day, and among those taking part were middle school students (from left) Emma Bruggemann, Bristol McElmeel, Gemma Haas, Lizzy Eilers, Lauren Brunscheen, Peytin Schultz, Kaylee Lawrence, Emily Leytem and Eliana Hanna. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Members of the Monticello Panther Junior Dancers perform a pom routine during the pep rally Sept. 22 at the high school. From left are Bristol McElmeel, Aluxzis Smith and Skylar Freeze. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Michelle and Curt Tauke served as Grand Marshals for Monticello’s Homecoming Parade. (Photo by Pete Temple)