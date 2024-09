MHS announced the king and queen candidates for the 2024 Homecoming Court. From left are Brennan Bohlken, Carson Lambert, Tate Jesenovec, Jack Lambert, Urijah Etzel, Ella Sauser, Jessica Stadtmueller, Arrianna Jones, Leah Koehler, and Jayden Kuper. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Kim Brooks)