Monticello Marching Band drum majors Olivia Goodyear (left) and Micah Williams display the trophies the band earned at the Wilton Festival of Bands Oct. 6. The band was second in the Open Class and second in Class 2A out of 12 bands. It also performed in the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids earlier in the day, receiving a “2” rating. The band is directed by Alec Garringer. (Photo by Pete Temple)