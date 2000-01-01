MHS senior walk



Little Panther Preschool students (from left) Caden Bowers, Will Zimmerman, Brycen Wennekamp, Winry Mettler, Leigha Hinrichs and Sutton Smith get ready to greet the graduating students May 24 at Shannon.



Senior Ciara Edwards hugs Carpenter third-grader Kyle Arduser during the senior walk-through. Behind Kyle is Alex Arensdorf. Edwards spent some time volunteering in Cindy Savage’s third-grade classroom this school year, where Kyle and Alex are both students.



Class of 2017 members LeAnna Dirks and Kyle Manternach lead a senior walk-through May 24 at Shannon Elementary School. Seniors walked through the middle school, Carpenter and Shannon, receiving high fives and applause during the event. (Photos by Pete Temple)