MHS sophomore goes public with artwork

“I’m very excited; this will open some very big opportunities for me!”

Monticello High School sophomore Mya Hansen has certainly left her mark on Monticello.

At the beginning of February, Hansen completed a mural inside The Cone Shoppe. It was revealed to the public and Cone Shoppe customers on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The wall previously displayed various Cone Shoppe merchandise people could purchase, such as t-shirts and baby onesies.

“I didn’t like it very much,” co-owner Tish Bouska said.

Bouska is Facebook friends with Hansen’s mom, Jessica. She recalled seeing Jessica post images of her daughter’s drawings.

“So I reached out to her,” said Bouska. “I saw some of Mya’s cartoon drawings and that was exactly what I was after.”

Once the ball got rolling, Hansen and Bouska went back and forth in terms of what The Cone Shoppe was thinking of displaying with a mural. Bouska said she knew she wanted to include a chubby character with ice cream, “something cute and fun.”

“She just ran with it!” Bouska said of Mya’s ideas. “We tweaked it many times.”

From Hansen’s perspective, she added two additional kids and a dog, because The Cone Shoppe does sell “pup cups” and “doggie cones.” Hansen also chose to diversify the characters with skin color, red hair, freckles.

Before she even got started, Hansen took a picture of the blank wall inside the restaurant and used that as her blank canvass to hand-draw using an iPad. She would then send her ideas to Bouska and tweak as she went along.

Once everyone landed on a final idea, Hansen used a projector hooked up to her iPad and traced the mural on the wall using a pencil at first. She then used acrylic paint, and outlined the characters and word bubbles using a thick, black paint pen. She said the black outlines really make it stand out on the wall.

“The tiny details, like the freckles, I added in later,” she said.

In all, Hansen said it took her about 14½ hours to complete the mural from start to finish.

The Cone Shoppe closed at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Hansen got there at 9 p.m. to set up the projector and start the initial tracing. The restaurant was closed all day that Saturday. Hansen proved her dedication to her craft, as she took the day off school on Monday, Feb. 6, to put the finishing touches on the mural.

“It’s perfect!” marveled Bouska.

As to her reaction when the Bouskas (Mark and Tish) asked her if she would paint a mural on their wall, Hansen said, “I was extremely excited! This is a really good opportunity for me.”

Hansen is a lover of art. She particularly enjoys drawing just with paper and a pencil.

“I thought about selling my drawings and paintings,” she said of toying with the idea. “But this is a big step toward that process.”

Hansen’s go-to is cartoon characters, having been inspired by Disney cartoons and princesses growing up.

“Cartoons don’t have to be perfect,” she said. “Cartoons are not perfect. They’re more imaginative and creative.”

Hansen also likes to add a lot of color, which is evident in her work at The Cone Shoppe with the bright colors on the kids’ clothing.

While she’s got two more years of high school, Hansen said she definitely plans to pursue a degree in art.