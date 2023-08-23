MHS starts school year off with a new schedule

High schoolers in Monticello will have a new class schedule to adjust to on the first day of school, Aug. 23.

After years of block scheduling, where classes lasted 90 minutes and met every other day, Monticello High School will now operate with eight classes that meet every day of the week for 47 to 49 minutes.

In January, the Monticello School Board approved the change to the high school schedule. At the school board meeting on July 31, the student handbook was approved with the change in schedule.

These shorter classes are nothing new for MHS. As part of their block schedule, students also had “skinny” classes that were 45 minutes in length and met every day.

This change was not something that was decided at the top and handed down; it was a collaboration between the administration, staff, and the MHS BLT (Building Leadership Team).

“When (MHS Principal) Joan Young was here four or five years ago, we changed the middle school schedule to have more time for our academic courses,” explained MCSD Superintendent Brian Jaeger. “Teachers were asking for that.”

It was also at this time that they started having conversations about the high school schedule, but Jaeger said it just wasn’t the right time.

“The high school wasn’t ready to make the jump,” continued Jaeger. “Fast-forward ahead, Mr. (Nick) Schauf comes on as principal and we brought (the idea) back up.”

Both Jaeger and Schauf said the research regarding block or traditional scheduling does not highlight one option or the other in terms of an advantage.

“There is really no advantage one way or the other for things like test scores or student success,” noted Jaeger.

“There’s nothing that points to one being better than the other,” Schauf said.

Schauf said the BLT looked into the various class schedules of surrounding high schools, especially those schools that are within the MCSD’s conference.

“It was all over the place,” he said as to which schedule the schools use. “There’s a wide variety,” he added, when you factor in such schedules like trimesters versus semesters.

Schauf explained MHS had a hybrid block schedule where students had three 90-minute classes that met every other day and two “skinnies” that met every day.

Back in January, a MHS student addressed the school board with concerns about the eight-class-day in regards to added homework.

“The idea about homework is philosophical,” explained Jaeger. “I don’t think kids are going to be inundated with homework every day. I think it’ll change a lot in terms of how long the kids need to be on task after school. It’ll change in-class with instruction and performance and kids interacting as part of a lesson.”

Jaeger and Schauf said kids’ attention spans have changed.

“We live in a TikTok world where attention spans go from one thing to another to another,” added Jaeger.

He said shorter classes will allow for more attentive students and staff.

“You’re going to maintain the best attentiveness, the best results, the most on-task behavior you’re going to get.”

Schauf said with classes meeting every day, teachers can pick right back up the next day versus reteaching every other day.

“Education has changed,” he said. “Lecturing for an hour is not good for anyone.”

Jaeger agreed.

“Instructionally, if you were giving a speech to a crowd, it gets awfully hard to hold a crowd in the palm of your hand for an hour and a half or 90 minutes. A 90-minute block is a lot.”

This change in schedule also means a change to WIN (What I Need) time at the high school. Schauf said the idea behind WIN was to “help kids reassess and relearn the material.” He said it’s served its purpose in that respect, but now it’ll also help to fill in the gaps “to help enrich other students to became their best.

“We’re going to use it more as an infused model,” continued Schauf.

WIN will be available on Wednesdays, which will still serve as early-outs at 1 p.m.

Schauf said that time will allow teachers to focus on three different levels of student development:

• A – students who don’t grasp or understand the material

• B – those students who are at that advanced, proficient level

• C – advanced, challenged students

“This way, we can reach all of the students and expand what WIN looks like,” he said. “We can infuse what they learn and make it more personal for each student versus when they need it.”

This new traditional schedule will also still allow students to attend Kirkwood classes.

“We always block off the afternoons (for Kirkwood). We want to continue to keep that relationship with them.”

Jaeger admitted change can be hard and scary for people; this schedule change will take some time for both the students and teachers to get used to.

“Nick (Schauf) will work with Rebecca DeWitte (9-12 instructional coach) to really help our teachers make the adjustment and how to see the success in that was we go through the year,” offered Jaeger. “Looking at it from the outside, I am really excited about it. I think it’ll be good for the kids and the staff.”

As for whether a traditional class schedule is better or worse than block scheduling, it’ll take some time to see those results.

“Education is a unique animal in that there are a lot of factors and variables that change and impact something like this, whether it’s new teachers or new a group of students,” shared Jaeger. “My hunch is, based on all of the facts that we looked at and that were considered before we made this change, I think we’re going to see some really positive outcomes with this.”