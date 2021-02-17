MHS Student Council helps regrow trees in Linn County

The Monticello High School Student Council has found a way to help others in Linn County.

The Aug. 10, 2020 derecho storm caused severe damage and loss of trees in the Marion and Cedar Rapids areas. An estimated 140 mph winds caused the loss of an estimated 80,000 trees, nearly two-thirds of Cedar Rapids’ original tree population.

“Those are scary facts,” commented Senior Class Vice President Megan Mahoney.

After brainstorming some ideas the student council could take on in terms of a project, they decided to raise money with proceeds going toward the purchase of trees. The funds will go to Trees Forever, a non-profit in Marion.

Mahoney said there were all sorts of non-profits associated with the aftermath of the derecho, but the MHS Student Council wanted to help replant trees.

“It’s a good organization to go through,” she said.

Thanks to this fundraiser, Mahoney said the school would be eligible for a tree grant through Trees Forever in the fall to plant new trees around the high school/middle school complex. With the construction of the new middle school, some trees had to be taken out.

“We can then apply for grants for trees here to help the appearance and for the cross country course,” explained Student Body President Maddie Stadtmueller. “We can give to Cedar Rapids and still support our school.”

Stadtmueller said the council wasn’t aware of Trees Forever until Spanish Teacher Mike Meshak brought the organization to their attention. Meshak served on the Monticello Tree Board.

While the student council thought about helping with derecho efforts in Jones County, they noted the Monticello area wasn’t impacted by the storm that day.

“We wanted to think outside the box,” Mahoney said.

“We wanted to do something bigger,” said Stadtmueller. “We wanted to take a problem that we could help find a solution to. This was a good opportunity to help.”

This is the first time the student council has taken on a big fundraising project like this, especially outside of the community.

“A lot of families and people we know were affected by the storm,” said Mahoney of our Linn County neighbors. Not only were trees destroyed, but homes, buildings, and power was lost for many.

“We wanted to help more people than just in our community,” added Mahoney.

The student council will be selling various colored (paper) leaves for $1, $5, $10, or $20. As the leaves are sold, they will be displayed inside the high school. Mahoney said they got the idea to sell leaves to represent trees after the MHS SODA Club sold hearts as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

“It’s visual thing,” she said.

The fundraiser kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and only runs until Wednesday, March 3. The goal is to raise $300, or “tree hundred” as the student council cleverly refers to it as.

“Anything helps,” urged Mahoney.

“We plan to make the most out of what we get,” added Stadtmuller.

Donations can be dropped off at the high school, mailed to the school (850 E. Oak. St., Monticello, IA 52310), or given to any high school student or staff.

The MHS National Honor Society is assisting the student council in their efforts by manning a fundraising booth during the lunch hours. You can also donate in-person at the school while attending the Feb. 22 district basketball game in Monticello.

“We’re hoping to collect donations from others, not just Monticello people,” noted Mahoney.