MHS students creatively ‘propose’ to homecoming dates

With the Monticello High School Homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, it was a busy week as high school boys “proposed” to their female dates.

This recent trend has gained much attraction as these young men come up with creative and unique ways in which to “propose,” or ask, a girl to the dance. It tends to involve a surprise, a fun “proposal,” and ends with the important answer: “Yes.”

MHS juniors Emily Hendricks and Brendan Pasker attended the dance together. Brendan “proposed” to Emily on Sept. 6, Labor Day.

“It made my day,” she said.

Brendan was sitting at home in his living room with his older brother, Gary, when he asked for advice as to how he should pop the question to Emily. Gary, a fan of anime (Japanese animation), suggested Brendan write something in Japanese. So Brendan set out to find a sweet poem to Emily and wrote it out in Japanese on a poster.

“It was a poem of beauty,” he said.

At the end, he asked her if she would accompany him to the homecoming dance.

Gary also used Google Translate to translate the poem. However, he had the Japanese translation written on the back of the poster.

“Yeah, that wasn’t helpful,” laughed Emily.

“I thought it would be more fun for her to try and figure it out,” added Brendan.

When she first saw the poster, Emily admitted she was confused. Basically the translation said, “Your beauty is endless. Your eyes are like the rising sun. That said, Homecoming?”

“I was surprised and happy,” expressed Emily.

Prior to going to Emily’s house to “propose,” Brendan sent her a text message saying he wanted to come over. Emily said she had no idea why he was coming over.

When it came to taking a video or anything of his “proposal,” Brendan said he just wanted to live in the moment and remember it as it happened.

Another couple, Savannah Freese and Walker Spence, also both MHS juniors, were part of a group of students who all went out to eat and to the dance together. That group also included Emily and Brendan.

Walker was with some friends, looking through Pinterest for ideas in which to “propose” to Savannah. That’s when he decided to bring flowers and a poster to her house, but to surprise her by taking cover in the Freese family basement.

On Sept. 8, Walker texted Savannah to ask if she wanted to play video games.

“I had no idea what was going on,” admitted Savannah.

“I had everything planned for about a week,” said Walker.

After practice, Savannah came home and took a shower.

“I was tired and decided to take a long shower,” she said.

Meanwhile, Walker was hiding in her basement for about an hour and a half.

As Savannah was in her room, Walker came upstairs, snuck up behind her with flowers and his poster that stated: “I’m tired of running around looking for homecoming date?” (Savannah and Walker are both on the cross country team.)

“That was my first dance proposal and the first time getting flowers from a guy,” shared Savannah.

“I kept it a secret and I’m happy about that,” admitted Walker.

However, Walker’s secret was almost blown because he accidentally left his shoes at the bottom of the stairs leading to Savannah’s room.

“I’m glad she didn’t see those,” he said.

“I thought they were my running shoes,” added Savannah of the all-black shoes.

Walker also had to dodge the Freeses’ dog and cat from noting his presence in the basement.

“I wanted to show her that I appreciate her as a friend and girlfriend,” said Walker of the proposal.

“He made it special,” Savannah said.