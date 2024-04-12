Migrant Inclusion Group requests ARPA funds for ESL technology

As Dec. 31 fast approaches, the Jones County Supervisors have until the end of the year to commit roughly $284,000 remaining of ARPA funds.

Funds then have to be expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

With that in mind, Mary Melchert and Keith Stamp, both of Monticello, met with the board during their Nov. 26 meeting to request $4,000 of those ARPA funds to help purchase technology for the non-profit Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group.

That money would purchase four laptops for the purpose of teaching Hispanic migrants to speak, write, and understand English.

Almost a year ago, the Group was awarded a Jones County Community Foundation grant. Today, they now have a place to call home, 102 S. Main St., in Monticello.

The mission of the Group is "to support the Hispanic population in Jones County." Their four areas of emphasis are: ESL (English as a Second Language), healthcare, financial literacy, and citizenship.

Stamp said two of the reasons for the Migrant Inclusion Group are to help with the county's economic development and workforce development.

"Fifty years ago, our schools at that time were graduating over 100 students a year," he said. "Until 10 to 20 years ago, classes have declined. So our workforce, locally, has declined."

Stamp estimates that roughly 40 migrant families reside in Jones County. They are working in factories, with agri-businesses, in construction, and on farms.

"The USDA’s recent stats said 73 percent of ag workers in Iowa right now were not born in the U.S.," noted Melchert. "That is exactly what we’re looking at in terms of the future for people. Those are the kinds of jobs those people are filling."

One of the biggest barriers to their success is English.

"Many of them, from the countries they were in, have very little formal education. Rarely do they go beyond elementary education," Stamp said.

This is where Melchert and other volunteers have stepped in, helping the migrants learn English to function not only at their jobs, but within the community.

"Imagine if you can’t speak or understand English, going to the doctor’s office. That’s a real pickle," noted Stamp.

The Group has formed a partnership with Proteus, Inc. that brings their mobile medical unit to Monticello and sets up shop once a month in the Community Building to provide healthcare screenings to the migrants.

"Proteus has been our biggest success because we have been doing that the longest," noted Melchert. "This summer was especially great. They brought some of the University of Iowa medical students out so they could practice working in rural health because that’s where we desperately need it. Proteus has been great."

These ESL classes have also helped the migrants with local banking and becoming U.S. citizens.

"Our job is trying to ensure there is a workforce in this community that we also support in Jones County, to have adequate people," Stamp said. "Like it or not, this is going to be one of the sources of labor for the future."

Prior to their new location, Melchert was doing ESL classes on the go, living out of her car, meeting her students where they lived or worked, even in her own home.

Melchert and Stamp have also heavily relied upon Arnulfo "Arnie" and Karen Arriaga, owners of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Monticello.

With the laptops, Melchert said they will be kept within their Monticello office. They'll be able to load the appropriate software on the laptops to further engage with the migrants through their ESL progress.

"One of our partners through this whole process has been Grant Wood AEA. They have books and resources also," acknowledged Melchert.

Aside from Proteus, another success story for the Migrant Group was seeing one of their students successfully gain his U.S. citizenship.

"That’s the future," said Melchert. "We’d like for more of them to become citizens if they choose that path for themselves. But the English part has to be in place first. This particular student had a good handle on English, so the reading, writing, and American civics parts we had to work on together."

Linda Stickle of Anamosa, who was present at the board meeting, asked if the Migrant Group thought of working with Kirkwood on ESL classes.

"I know that you can speak into someone’s phone and tell them what I want done and it translates it right then," Stickle said. "So are we looking for something to spend money on? Is it really necessary?"

Stamp currently serves on the Kirkwood Board of Trustees. He said the classes are online-based and do not cater to the migrant population in rural Iowa. He said there is also such a huge demand for ESL classes in Linn and Johnson counties, that Jones County isn't even a consideration.

Stickle further claimed that doctor's offices are required to have people on staff to help translate.

"If someone called the doctor’s office and they don’t have someone who speaks Spanish, how are they going to even make an appointment?" proposed Supervisor John Schlarmann to Stickle.

Karmen Jamison, a volunteer with the Jones County Coalition, said when she used to work at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, translators were not always readily available.

"There are occasions when there is not anyone in-house or close to it who came right at that emergent time," she said.