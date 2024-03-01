Migrant Inclusion Team works to make an impact

If you read the article on the front page of the Dec. 20 Monticello Express about the record number of non-profits awarded grants from the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF), then you read briefly about a new non-profit forming in Jones County.

The Jones County Migrant Inclusion Team received a $2,000 grant to be used in an effort to offer English language classes locally for members of the Hispanic population.

This group is led by Keith Stamp and Mary Melchert, both of Monticello. Also serving on the board of directors are Seth Ballou, Chris Brokaw, Sister Paula Schwendinger with the PBVM (Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary) out of Dubuque, and Arnulfo and Karen Arriaga.

In 2015, Schwendinger launched HOME (Hispanic Outreach Ministry of Evangelization), which offers assistance and English language classes to Hispanic populations in communities such as Earlville, Petersburg, Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, among others.

The Arriagas own and operate La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Monticello.

During the JCCG awards dinner on Dec. 12, Melchert shared with the crowd, “We felt that the Hispanic community in Jones County was a marginalized group that needed more support. These are people who are working on our farms, working in our factories; their kids are going to our schools. They go to church with us. What can we do to make things easier?”

The group came up with four main initiatives:

• Communication (becoming more fluent in speaking English)

• Provide a source of assistance for the Hispanic population to reach out to

• Financial literacy

• Legalization/nationalization

“If we can help them within the community with better English-speaking skills so they can work in the workplace with more efficiency, talk to their doctors, talk with their child’s teacher, we can empower them,” urged Melchert. “This is just the beginning…”

The idea for this group came about after both Stamp and Melchert started reading and hearing about labor shortages not only in Iowa, but across the nation. Employing migrants was one way to combat this ongoing issue.

So, the two approached the Arriagas to see if they would be willing to assist in reaching out to the local migrant population. As it turned out, the Arriagas had been helping their friends and neighbors the past 11 years since they, too, arrived in Monticello.

The Arriagas were also well acquainted with Schwendinger. Seven years ago, she helped a friend of theirs baptize their child in Dyersville; the parents did not speak English.

“For 25 years, she (Schwendinger) was in the Florida area working with migrants and refugees helping them to make their way into the country,” shared Melchert. “In 2015, she came here to continue her ministry.”

Knowing this venture is all new territory for Stamp and Melchert, they also reached out to such non-profits and groups as the Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque, the Catherine McAuley Center Cedar Rapids, The Proteus, Inc. in Coralville, and Catholic Charities. These groups all have a mission of serving immigrants and migrants.

“They (migrants) come to us for banking help or speaking with their doctor or the pharmacy,” said Karen Arriaga. “They just need help with that. They don’t know exactly where to go. They need help translating.”

This is where the Migrant Inclusion Team would step in.

Karen, who grew up in Missouri, said a similar organization, the Migrant Farmworkers Project (MFP), worked to help her family when they were in a very similar situation.

“It helped my family a lot and it’s still helping my parents,” she said. “Their English is still limited. I feel it’s good for everyone. Even our employees would benefit from this. Some just want to stick to working in the kitchen; they’re afraid to serve (the public) because of the communication. They have a hard time. If they’re able to get some classes, they’ll be more open to being out here with customers.”

“We thought a group like this might be good for people to come to, other than just us,” added Arnulfo.

While they have four goals in mind, at the top of the list are healthcare and language.

On Jan. 3, Melchert and members of the Team will be speaking with the Monticello City Council regarding use of the Community Building to hold evening healthcare clinics specifically for the Hispanic population.

“It’s about helping them to be more functional within the community,” urged Melchert.

Since the Arriagas moved here and opened their restaurant, they said the Monticello community has really been supportive and so helpful. Their praised the Monticello school district for going the extra mile when it comes to educating their younger two kids in first and sixth grades. Karen said both have autism and require extra, one-on-one help in the classroom.

“Everyone has been wonderful,” she said. “The teachers and associates have been wonderful. They (their sons) love their associates.”

“The school came together to find ways to teach the boys what they need. They’ve found ways to help,” said Arnulfo.

“Grant Wood (AEA) helps them too,” said Karen. “They figure out ways to teach them with whatever they need.”

The same applies to the parents who are now in the Monticello community. The Arriagas said many of the men who are here now have wives and children still in Mexico. They’re working hard to send money home or to save enough to bring their families to Iowa. If they expand their English-language skills, perhaps they can find a higher paying job or work their way up the ladder to become more independent.

“It takes some trust; it takes some time for them to realize we want to help them,” said Melchert. “They want functional language. They want to be able to live their lives, be a part of their neighborhoods and communities. It makes them feel like they can do something and be a leader of their family. If their language was better, they could advance themselves in their jobs, which means they’d make more money to send home.”

Karen said the migrants who are here now want to remain in Monticello.

“A lot of the places out there, where we are from, are not the safest. A lot of people would rather stay here and learn more and have a better job. They have no plans to go back. It’s not safe with the drugs and the cartels and all of that.”

As the Team puts their steps into action, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) has agreed to become their fiscal agent. More and more people in the community are hearing and talking about the work the group wants to accomplish.

“People are wondering how they can help,” said Melchert.

When it came to filling out the JCCF grant application, they needed to include letters of support. Arnulfo and Karen wrote one of those letters, sharing about all of the institutions in Monticello that have been so kind to them.

“These people are stimulating our economy here in Jones County,” said Melchert. “They’re working here. We go to church with them. They live in our neighborhoods. Their kids go to school here. They’re shopping in our stores. We need people to realize this is going to be happening in our community. Speak positively about it, and realize that a town of 4,000 can reach out to people who are marginalized. They want the very same things as other families living here; there’s no difference.”

Karen said it’s funny how communities in Iowa and Mexico are similar.

“In Mexico, everybody is very close with their neighbors and family and everybody. I feel that they also want to feel a part of this community. When a tragedy happens, like last month, everybody comes together and they help each other. They want to be a part of that, too. They’re not outcasts.”

The Migrant Inclusion Team is looking for people who have an interest in teaching and learning more about ESL (English as a Second Language) to assist in their efforts to help the Hispanic population in Monticello. If you’d like to be a part of their program, reach out to Stamp at kleonstamp@gmail.com or Melchert at mpmelchert62@gmail.com.