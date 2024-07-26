Mild weather, major entertainment helps break fair records

“The weather gods were in our favor this week,” commented Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli. “With the weather the way it was, people came out earlier every day, they stayed longer, they ate and drank more, they took in more of the fair.”

Temperatures throughout fair week, July 16-21, were in the upper-70s and low-80s. Humidity was down. It made for the perfect fair week!

On Monday evening, though, tornadic weather quickly approached Jones County and the Monticello area, causing the fair to make the wise decision to postpone the Cowgirl Queen Contest that night. Following the coronation of the 2024 GJCF Queen and Princess on Tuesday, July 16, they held the Cowgirl Queen Contest, giving fairgoers another event to attend during Sneak-A-Peak night.

In recapping the great week, Gobeli said the 2024 GJCF broke some all-time records. Last year, the Pitbull concert brought in record crowd. That was followed by Jon Pardi as well last year.

Well now Pitbull and Pardi have fallen to fourth and fifth place respectively. Thursday night’s headliner Lainey Wilson knocked it out of the park by breaking the all-time highest concert attendance record!

“That’s our biggest paid concert attendance ever,” marveled Gobeli, “in terms of people, not dollar amount.”

The fair hit its all-time three highest attended concerts last week. Aside from Wilson, the “Summer of ’99 Tour” now ranks second. The Friday line-up included Finger Eleven, Switchfoot, and Creed.

The Cody Johnson concert on Saturday night saw the fair’s third highest attendance in history.

“With the large crowds, it also created a challenge at the same time,” admitted Gobeli.

Because of the fantastic weather, people poured into the gates in droves.

“It was a lot of people getting into one place at the same time,” added Gobeli.

He said they are evaluating the technology used to scan gate passes and concert tickets to see if they can improve the fair’s efforts to speed up the long lines.

“We had some back-ups at the gates. We need to get people in here faster. This is not how we want to welcome people into our fair,” noted Gobeli of the long lines.

Fortunately, knowing concert tickets sold out in advance, the fair brought in additional staff.

Iowa’s own country artist and hit-maker Hailey Whitters from Shueyville helped to close out the fair on a high point on Sunday evening.

“It was a nice way to end the fair, having an Eastern Iowa representative perform here,” said Gobeli. “People had a good time and I was happy with the attendance.”

Ticket-holders to Whitters’ concert got to watch the bull-riding event on the track for free, prior to her hitting the stage.

“Within five minutes after the bull riding, she (Whitters) was on stage singing,” Gobeli said of not keeping the crowd waiting.

Overall, he said the 2024 GJCF couldn’t have been better.

“John Harms (former fair manager) and I have said it for years, the weather either makes or breaks us,” said Gobeli. “And this year, we made it. The weather really does make a difference versus 100 degrees.

“I’ve already made a request for this same weather next year, so we’ll see how it goes,” joked Gobeli.

On Monday, July 22, the fair was back at it tearing everything down and cleaning up the grounds.

“We’re already planning for next year,” hinted Gobeli.

The 173rd Annual GJCF will take place July 16-20, 2025.