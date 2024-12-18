Miller honored with Kirkwood’s ‘Outstanding Staff Award’

Caitlyn Miller of Monticello, the associate director of Student Assistance & Outreach at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, was recently honored with the Community Colleges for Iowa annual "Outstanding Staff Award."

Each year, Community Colleges for Iowa honors an Outstanding Faculty member and an Outstanding Staff member representing every community college in Iowa.

Miller works within the Dean of Students Office at Kirkwood, a role she's had for the past 11 years.

While Miller didn't know right away about the award, she said suspicions were high when her supervisor asked her for a professional headshot.

"The award is an incredible honor to receive," she acknowledged; "however, I feel as though it's a greater honor to have my work recognized and appreciated by the leaders I look up to. I would not be able to accomplish the things I have if it weren't for the support from these individuals along the way."

While not 100 percent sure of who exactly nominated her for the award, Miller thinks it was Melissa Payne, vice president of Student Services. The nomination was a group effort, supported by Bobbi Miller, Dean of Students at Kirkwood.

Throughout her 11 years with Kirkwood, Miller has always worked within the Dean of Students Office. When she started her career there, she was an intern.

"I was completing my master's degree at the University of Northern Iowa," she said.

She was then hired on full-time as an Early Warning & Retention Specialist/Academic Advisor.

Within her first five years at Kirkwood, Miller also taught a three-credit-hour course.

In 2019, she accepted a position as a Title IX and Student Assistance Advisor.

"In 2022, I transitioned into the role of Associate Director of Student Assistance and Outreach, while still maintaining my Title IX responsibilities," she said.

Today, Kirkwood offers high school students the opportunity to take advantage of free college-credit courses through concurrent enrollment. Miller admitted that benefit was not something she pursued, despite her high school being located one block away from Kirkwood's main campus in Cedar Rapids. She did complete one class, though, during her senior year.

While at UNI, Miller's Organization and Administration of Higher Education class toured Kirkwood, as well as several other educational institutions.

"We all felt welcomed and appreciated as soon as we stepped on campus," she recalled. "This positive experience set the tone when I began my job search."

In addition, while Miller worked to complete her practicum in athletics at UNI, "my supervisor strongly encouraged me to consider looking into Kirkwood as it had a strong, positive reputation among post-secondary education graduates."

In her current role as associate director of Student Assistance & Outreach, Miller's team works with those students facing obstacles and helps to connect them with resources and support to aid in their success while at Kirkwood. Some of those obstacles might be medical issues, family, housing, transportation, etc.

"I work directly with Kirkwood's Student Assistance coordinators, as well as oversee a cross-functional team that meet bi-weekly to discuss elevated (student) cases," Miller offered. "I oversee, assign, and assist with case management for student concerns submitted to the Dean of Students Office."

Within Miller's nomination, it states, "Her work in organizing guided pathway support teams and expanding violence prevention efforts has significantly enhanced student success and well-being."

Miller explained when a student starts at Kirkwood, they begin by selecting an interest pathway. They are then assigned an academic advisor.

"To further support this initiative," she said, "I worked with other departments to create teams so that a student has a community of support to address their holistic needs.

"For example," she continued, "if a student pursues the health and wellness pathway, in addition to their academic advisor, they also have a designated person for Accommodation Services, Career Services, Financial Aid, and Student Assistance. This allows students to connect with a person, rather than an office, when they need assistance."

When it comes to " expanding violence prevention," Miller said it's a goal to bring awareness to such prevention throughout the school year. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

"Last year we brought in former Kirkwood student Kristina Glackin to speak on her story of the reality of human trafficking," Miller said.

In February around Valentine's Day, they had a program that promoted awareness about consent.

"All year long, we have developed programming that shed light on sexual assault awareness," Miller highlighted.

"Caitlyn's strong communication and collaboration skills have fostered an inclusive campus environment, while her leadership in violence prevention includes organizing events with other institutions and serving on the Linn County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART)," Miller's nomination further stated.

In addition to the programming Miller works to offer at Kirkwood, she also works with other Title IX coordinators from Coe College, Mount Mercy University, Cornell College, and The Riverview Center "to create communitywide programming that encompasses Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This partnership is to show that the support we are providing to our students goes far beyond the walls of our institution."

(Title IX "is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in any federally funded academic or athletic program.")

Miller has been an integral part of Linn County SART for the past couple of years.

"Much like my collaboration with other institutions," she said, "it's important I continue to educate myself on community resources and initiatives in our area. Growing my knowledge and community relationships allows me to better serve the Kirkwood community."