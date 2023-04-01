Miller works with the late Mike Meshak on Eagle Scout project

Following in his father and uncle’s footsteps, Monticello High School senior Jacob Miller can now call himself an Eagle Scout.

“I wanted to keep the chain going,” he said of the family’s achievement.

In early December, Miller, 18, earned his Eagle Scout Award following his Board of Review in Cedar Rapids.

Miller started his project toward the end of his junior year of high school, working with the late-Mike Meshak, the high school Spanish teacher. Meshak passed away in May 2022. Miller had him for two years of Spanish class. But, it was Meshak’s passion and extensive knowledge of trees that brought the two together.

For Miller’s Eagle Scout project, he planted 30 trees of multiple species along the cross country course around the high school and middle school.

“I run cross country, and it was important to me,” Miller said of wanting to contribute and leave his mark.

It was actually Meshak who brought the idea to light for Miller.

“I was looking for project ideas,” he said. “Mr. Meshak helped the Scouts out in the past, and he’s big on trees.”

Miller said the trees, once fully grown, will provide much-needed shade around the cross country course. When the school district built the new middle school, many trees unfortunately had to be disturbed.

Working with Meshak, Miller was able to find out the perfect type of trees that would work best.

“He (Meshak) also helped me apply for a $5,000 grant from Trees Forever.”

Miller was successful in obtaining that grant, meaning he did not have to fundraise to cover the expenses associated with his project.

“I was really appreciative,” he said of Meshak’s help. “Unfortunately, he’s not able to see my project.”

Aside from Meshak, Miller also had to get permission to plant the trees from Superintendent Brian Jaeger, and Director of Buildings and Grounds Dennis Dirks.

“Dennis helped me with the placement of the trees,” he said. “They were both fine with my project.”

Miller also met with Cross Country Coach Dan Sauser.

“We walked the course together and he was OK with it, too.”

By August 2022, Miller’s project was complete, aside from his final review.

Those assisting him with this project included family, friends, and fellow Scouts.

“We had about 20 to 30 people help,” he recalled of the summer planting.

Of the $5,000, only about $3,000 was actually spent. The remaining funds were sent back to Trees Forever.

Miller already plans to attend the University of Iowa for English and creative writing.

“I really enjoy writing,” he said. “Maybe it’s because I’m an only child, but I’ve always like to write.”

He said his Eagle Scout Award achievement will no doubt help with further scholarships for college.

“It feels pretty good, it’s a relief,” he remarked of earning the highest honor in Scouts. “it’s nice to have it done.”

Miller, who’s been in Scouts since he was in fifth grade, wanted to complete his Eagle project before the end of high school. Some of his favorite activities in Scouts include hanging out with friends and camping.

Miller purchased the trees from American Lawn & Landscape.

“They gave me a discount because it was for my Eagle project,” Miller said.

He saved money on mulch by using what is available at the city tree dump.

“And we used our own tools,” he said.

A family friend provided the use of an auger to dig the holes needed to plant the trees.

“It was all actually pretty inexpensive.”

Miller is the son of Jeff and Stephanie Miller of Monticello.