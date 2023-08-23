Ministerial Assoc. urges monetary food pantry donations

During certain times of the year, the Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA) might seek the community’s assistance in keeping the shelves stocked at the Monticello Food Pantry. Now, there is a need once again…

MMA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Any amount donated to MMA is tax exempt per Iowa law.

Over the summer, it became apparent that MMA needed to direct their monetary donations from the public toward purchasing food items for the food pantry. When it comes to personal care, hygiene, and toiletry items (soaps, laundry detergent, toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, etc.) MMA is asking church congregations and the public to donate.

Pastor Wade Reddy with Wayne Zion Lutheran Church serves as the treasurer for MMA. In May 2019, when Reddy took on this officer role, the funds supporting the food pantry, Neighbor Helping Neighbor, as well as administrative costs and the undesignated fund, were sitting pretty well. Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) assists people with rent and utility needs, for example. The undesignated funds can be moved to other funds in need.

In March 2020, when COVID hit, Reddy said he saw an outpouring of generous monetary donations to the food pantry and MMA. He attributes that to the community’s willingness to donate from their stimulus checks.

Two year later, in the summer of 2022, the food pantry balance dipped close to $5,000.

“MMA has said we never want to see less than $5,000 in the food pantry (line item),” explained Reddy.

Reddy was directed to empty of portion of the undesignated budget into the food pantry. This caused the undesignated fund to go from $10,000-plus to just $131; and the food pantry from $5,700 to almost $11,000.

In addition, some of the NHN funds were also transferred. This fund also assists members of the community with their mental health needs. Reddy said MMA always leaves enough in the NHN fund to cover those vouchers.

Once again this summer, MMA had to make some drastic decisions in terms of moving money around to keep the shelves at the food pantry stocked. At the beginning of August, the food pantry budget balanced at $5,200.

“It dipped so low,” said Reddy, “we made the decision to not spend money on toiletries.

MMA spends roughly $5,500 a month purchasing groceries from the two stores in Monticello. They also spend $900 a month on food from the HACAP Food Reservoir.

During the pandemic, Reddy said they gave clients at the food pantry gift cards to Fareway for $25 and $50 each. When funds started to deplete, MMA had to do away with the gift cards.

“It really comes down to financial support,” urged Reddy.

Usage of the Monticello Food Pantry is also up.

“People are still struggling due to inflation and the recession. They have to be careful with their spendable income, and the cost of food has gone up.”

That increase in food also impacts the food pantry. And like any renter, MMA pays to rent their space next to First Presbyterian Church, as well as insurance liability.

“The food pantry is our greatest need,” continued Reddy.

Any monetary donation specifically made out to MMA (undesignated) is used where it is needed the most.

“Right now, that’s food,” Reddy said.

Donations can be sent to the Monticello Ministerial Association at P.O. Box 62, Monticello, IA 52310. You can also contact any church served by MMA if you wish to donate toiletry items.