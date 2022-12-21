Ministerial Association serves several community needs

“If you need anything, reach out to any pastor and he/she will guide you in the right direction to get you the help you need,” spoke Pastor Frank Shepherd with Peace United Church of Christ.

Shepherd is one of six area clergy who are members of the Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA).

MMA has three main missions that serve the Monticello community:

• Food pantry

• Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN)

• Undesignated account

The food pantry is run by volunteers. The community donates food items, paper products, and person hygiene items to keep the shelves full. Many people and groups also donate money toward the food pantry to allow the MMA to purchase items of need.

“We’re doing pretty good right now,” shared Shepherd, who is the MMA liaison to the food pantry.

Neighbor Helping Neighbor “helps with needs that are unmet by other resources in Monticello,” explained Pastor Holly Knouse with SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church.

Knouse is the secretary of MMA and oversees the NHN fund.

Both the food pantry and NHN funds are connected to HACAP. HACAP provides food to the food pantry through the Food Reservoir. And any time someone calls a local church asking for assistance, that person is first directed to HACAP.

“We guide people to HACAP first before we jump in and help,” explained Shepherd.

“They (HACAP) have the most information and resources for anyone in need,” added Knouse. “The MMA fives money to HACAP to be able to use as needed. If there is not a resource or enough money in the funds to meet the need, MMA will decide as a group if we have enough funds to assist.”

Some of those unmet needs might include rental assistance or help covering the cost of utilities.

MMA also works with two mental health and counseling services in the community: Sunrise Therapy & Counseling Services and Prairie Home Wellness and Counseling.

Shepherd said MMA is there to help those who need assistance paying for their mental health needs.

Through his role with the food pantry, Shepherd has gotten to know families in the community.

“Are there ways we might be of more help, not just through the food panty?” he proposed. “Are people’s struggles related to mental health needs?”

He said there is a stigma associated with mental health.

“We go to a doctor or dentist on a regular basis, we shouldn’t be ashamed to treat mental health like any other health-related issue,” said Shepherd.

Should the food pantry and HNH funds decline in funds, MMA can pull and move money from the undesignated account into the other two. However, if the undesignated account falls under, they cannot pull money from the food pantry of NHN to fuel that fund.

That’s why MMA recommends that if you donate money, either earmark it toward the fund of your choice or leave the memo blank and MMA will deposit the donations where the need is the greatest. All unspecified donations are automatically placed in the undesignated account.

“Make your checks out to MMA,” urged Shepherd. “Our undesignated account is a little lower than we’d like it to be.”

MMA was formed in 1992 after local ministers and clergy came together. Residents and transients in the community were going to individual churches for assistance; the thought as to create one entity is address those needs.

“It’s one local resource for everybody and run by local ministers,” said Shepherd.

In 2016, MMA became an official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, making all donations tax deductible.

“We rely only on donations; we do not fundraise,” noted Shepherd.

Other than Knouse and Shepherd, Father Paul Baldwin with Sacred Heart is MMA president; Pastor Wade Reddy at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church serves as treasurer. There are two other clergy also involved.

Not all local churches are members of MMA.

“Membership is open to all and any Monticello-area pastor who are currently in an active call,” offered Shepherd. “This goes above and beyond our current theology and it’s about what each church believes is a matter of humanity.

“It’s important that the community knows what MMA is here and that we do more than just the food pantry,” added Shepherd.

If you would like to donate to MMA and the services they provide throughout the community, send donations to MMA, 15531 County Road E-17 (Wayne Zion), Monticello, IA 52310.

You can also follow MMA on Facebook: “Monticello Ministerial Association.”