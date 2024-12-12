Minor changes made to proposed county road program

The Monticello Express published the proposed Secondary Roads' Five-Year Road Construction Program in last week's paper, following discussion during the Nov. 26 Jones County Supervisors meeting.

During the Dec. 3 board meeting, the board approved a public hearing on the program for Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. in the board room.

County Engineer Derek Snead made one change to the initial proposed program, moving the Landis Road Bridge replacement project from FY 2027 into 2026, and the PPC overlay on County Road E-28 from FY 2026 into 2027.

The revised program is as follows:

Fiscal Year 2026 (accomplishment year)

• 200th Avenue, over a small creek, twin culvert replacement, $400,000

• County Road X-31, from Anamosa to Old Cass Road, 4.9-mile PCC overlay, $3,500,000

• Landis Road, over the Wapsipinicon River, new bridge, $6,770,000

• Total $10,920,000

FY 2027 (priority year one)

• County Road E-28, from County Road X-28 to Buffalo Creek Bridge, 2.7-mile PCC overlay, $5,750,000

• County Road X-64, over Wapsipinicon River overflow, bridge replacement, $1,500,000

• Total $7,250,000

FY 2028 (priority year two)

• Newport Road, over a small creek, twin culvert replacement, $300,000

• Total $300,000

FY 2029 (priority year three)

• County Road E-29, from Highway 38 to Highway 136, 4.3-mile PCC overlay, $4,000,000

• Circle Drive, from Highway 151 to County Road E-23, 1.2-mile PCC overlay, $1,500,000

• Total $5,500,000

FY 2030 (priority year four)

• County Road X-28, from County Road (Ridge Road) E-34 to Wapsipinicon Bridge, 2.3-mile PCC overlay, $2,500,000

• Total $2,500,000

Snead said the X-31 overlay project could be let in the early-to-mid summer 2025, with the option for the contractor to pave after the box culvert is complete.

With the other counties that are part of the federal BIP grant targeting bridge replacement projects in Iowa, Snead said they are tentatively shooting for a group letting in early 2026.

"We’re not required to let it that early," he said. "But it'll depend on the other counties. Jones County will be ready for a letting as early as that."

E-28 will be a big concrete project. With a high volume of traffic, Snead said it is one of the top paved roadways in the county.

"It's one of the last few legs of our paved system that has not been improved," he said. "We need a lot of right of way. It's one of the top five (roads) in the county for crashes and problem areas. There are a lot of tight, reduced speed curves and sight distance issues."

Snead said the project would also involve "significant alignment changes.

"The profile of the roadway will not stay the same," he warned.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if they would need to purchase a lot of right of way for the Landis Bridge project.

"There are two main players," offered Snead. "Five total (landowners). There are also government lots that butt up to the riverbanks.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked about whether Stone Bridge Road might be considered a local Secondary Road maintenance project, with the pavement needing some attention.

"It's not within our construction program," noted Snead. "But we do have four or five projects we've talked about recommending for thin asphalt overlays. But the decision on that timing is based on budget discussions."

Currently, Jones County has five posted structures/bridges, including 200th Avenue, which is slated for FY 2026.

"We'd like to add another bridge toward the end of the five years, but we need to confirm with the bridge inspection documents first," suggested Snead.

That additional bridge project could be between $500,000 and $1 million.