Mission Cup pole sign to remain

The Monticello City Council did another 180 during the July 6 meeting concerning the city’s sign ordinance. They approved an amendment to the ordinance that would allow any business with a non-conforming sign (such as a pole sign) to seek permission from the council for a five-year extension to keep the sign in place.

This ordeal started several weeks ago when Mission Cup Coffee owner Jenn Jones approached the council about keeping her pole sign in front of her new location on Main Street (in the former Fancy Fritter).

There was a lot of back-and-forth at several council meetings before the council was able to reach this unanimous decision.

Council member Dave Goedken said he’s received lots of comments from the community and business owners on the matter. He admitted that despite years of discussion about the city’s sign ordinance, that perhaps it’s outdated or needs to be revisited yet again.

“Flat signs on buildings doesn’t do much good,” Goedken said, noting that blade signs that project out from a building attract more attention. “The thing (sign ordinance) needs to be overhauled. Maybe we made a mistake with the ordinance.”

Council member Scott Brighton agreed.

“Blade signs are a huge plus in an historic downtown,” continued Goedken, praising the look of the new Whiffle Tree Mercantile sign.

Council member Candy Langerman said she did not have an issue with the pole sign at Mission Cup.

“I never gave it a thought,” she admitted as to whether it was allowed or not. “She’s (Jones) trying to do the right thing and we keep putting her off.”

The council felt that forcing Jones to erect a monument sign would block the view of her establishment and cause issues where parking is concerned.

“It’s hard to pull in and out of the parking areas,” added Langerman.

Both Goedken and Langerman said pole signs along Main Street make sense rather than throughout First Street.

Mayor Brian Wolken informed the council that if they chose to “overhaul” the sign ordinance, that could take several weeks, not to mention it would require three readings to approve.

“It’ll take a few months to pull it (the ordinance) apart,” she said. “But maybe we did miss the mark on signs. It’s been 10 years since we did the ordinance, times change. This is definitely an ordinance we hear the most about from people wanting it changed.”

Wolken said it also takes the council to enforce its ordinances, which wasn’t happening with non-conforming signs.

“We put the energy and time into it,” he said, “we need to enforce it first rather than changing it all the time.”

Jones informed the council that she has made significant changes to her building and property by painting the exterior and redoing the landscaping out front.

“I’m dedicated to making this as good as I can,” she said. “It’s beneficial to us.”

She said she is also working with the Monticello Express on signage.

The council warned Jones that before she could proceed with a new face on the pole sign that she needed to fill out a sign permit application.