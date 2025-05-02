MMA starts planning for VBS, seeks financial assistance

It’s never too early to starting thinking about warmer weather, gathering with friends, and spending time outdoors…

Despite taking place in July and August, the Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA) is already busy planning for the third annual MMA VBS (Vacation Bible School). The theme this year is “True North,” referring the Jesus Christ being that true north, that rock-solid foundation.

Mark your calendars because VBS will take place July 28 through Aug. 1 at the Jones County Youth Development Center.

VBA brings together seven churches in the Monticello area; nine churches out of 11 are members of MMA.

VBS is free of charge and open to all children entering PreK through sixth-grade. Seventh and eighth graders are encouraged to volunteer as group leaders, escorting the younger kids around to the different rotations.

The first VBS saw 100 kids. The second year, 150.

“We have to cap it this year at 150 kids,” shared Peace United Church of Christ pastor, Rev. Frank Shepherd, Jr. “With that higher cap, if parents don’t get their kids signed up in time, we still have some room on the day-of. We always have an opening.”

Those churches that take part in VBS are assigned a station and are in charge of providing enough volunteers for that station, as well as materials and supplies, and covering any costs. After the first two years, Shepherd said some churches are feeling the pinch.

“We’ve discovered, as this has grown from year to year, that there is a financial component to it,” he explained. “So we’re asking the community for some help to cover the cost of the curriculum, rent, and supplies. If people feel the desire to help in any way…”

VBS runs for five days from 9 a.m. to noon. MMA also provides a lunch for those kids in attendance. Shepherd said they’ve found that the craft station and meal tends to be the most expensive right now.

“It’s too much for one church to sustain on their own,” he said. “While some churches could sustain the expenses, as this grows, more money is needed.”

VBS is not only supported by the participating churches, but have found great partnerships with the Jones County Dairy Producers, Beef Producers, and Pork Producers.

“The Dairy Producers donate the ice cream machines for the week, and the Pork and Beef Producers donate product for one day,” praised Shepherd.

The whole goal behind a communitywide VBS is to make it free for all families to attend.

“It’s about getting the Gospel in the hands of the kids, which is not something they should be paying for,” Shepherd said. “You don’t pay to go to church.”

He added that despite families’ income, no family should have to endure the cost.

“We want to continue to always provide a free event,” he said.

As the number of kids grows, more volunteers are also needed. Each church provides many volunteers for the week, but more are always needed.

A new rotation will be added to VBS this year where the kids will learn the dances associated with the songs within the curriculum.

“We didn’t so that as much the last two years,” admitted Shepherd, hoping to secure some high school dance team members to volunteer their time to lead the groups. All high school students who volunteer for VBS can earn Silver Service hours toward graduation.

“We’re excited about year-three!” boasted Shepherd.

Monetary donations for VBS can be mailed to MMA, P.O. Box 62, Monticello, IA 52310. Be sure to specify your donation goes to VBS.