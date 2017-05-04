MNRC adds rehab-to-home renovation to campus

Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus (MNRC) is proud to welcome its new rehab-to-home services.

Located in the newly renovated 600 wing of the facility, the rehab unit includes 11 large private suites, each with its own handicap accessible bathroom. The rooms are complete with a bed, couch, TV, table and chairs, and armoire.

“They are move-in ready,” said Leann Herman, marketing and admissions with MNRC.