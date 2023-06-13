MNRC offers new Volunteer Ambassador Program

Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (MNRC) has a new opportunity to reengage volunteers.

Administrator Melissa Larson recently started the Volunteer Ambassador Program after a lull of volunteers following the 2020 COVID pandemic.

“Since COVID, people have been reluctant to volunteer and interact with our residents,” she said. “So we’re starting back up.”

In the past, MNRC has welcomed volunteers to assist with their activities and programs. Once the pandemic hit, visitors were prohibited in order to keep the residents and staff safe and healthy. Now, the need is there.

“It’s been a need for a long time,” shared Larson, who’s been the administrator for a little over a year. She’s been with Healthcare of Iowa, who owns MNRC, for over 20 years, and is quite familiar with the campus.

While visiting a member of her family at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Larson witnessed a similar volunteer program there.

“It sparked my interest. I thought it would be a good idea here.”

The two main areas in need of volunteers include Director of First Impressions and New Resident Navigator.

“We need help with extra people answering the phones, taking messages, paging staff, being a face at the door,” she said of the busy atmosphere within the facility. “If our staff are busy with residents, we need somebody to be able to take calls.”

A Director of First Impressions is tasked with greeting visitors at the door and offering directions to a residents’ room or an employee’s office.

“A lot of people come through our front door,” noted Larson. “We have a high number of people here for various reasons.”

This role is not just meant for one volunteer, but ideally several people, giving a couple hours or more of their time each week.

“I actually have someone starting today, answering the phones and directing traffic here,” Larson said of their first Program volunteer. “We’ve had four people show interest already.”

Larson said the need is greater on the weekends when there are less administration staff in the building.

“It’d be nice if visitors had someone to go to,” Larson said of a point person.

A New Resident Navigator helps new residents and admissions adjust to the center. That role, Larson noted, is needed seven days a week.

“There can be a lot of turnover in our skilled nursing unit,” she said of short-term residents. “We need to someone to help orient people to the building.”

That role could also be filled by two or three different volunteers, depending on their availability.

As in the past, volunteers are welcome back in to assist with activities, too, or just to sit and visit with the residents.

Right now, the Volunteer Ambassador Program is being implemented within the nursing home side. Larson said down the road, she could see it expanding to Pennington Square Assisted Living.

“Volunteers allow our staff to place more attention on our residents,” she said of alleviating some of their duties. “Volunteers also provide our residents with another connection to the community.”

Larson said volunteering in general is rewarding in general.

“Many of our residents are locals and may know these volunteers.”

All volunteers at MNRC must be of high school age or older. There is a certain set of criteria involved in volunteering, including meeting with Larson one-on-one.

“I want to know what they’re comfortable with and their expectations,” she said. “We have lots of options here to volunteer.”

To inquire about the Volunteer Ambassador Program, contact Larson at 319-465-5415.