Higdon and Aedan Althoff step inside a Mo Willems book at the photo booth.



Deanna and Paige Pumphrey pose for a picture with Gerald the Elephant and Piggie, two popular characters from the Mo Willems children’s books. On Oct. 7, the Monticello library hosted a Mo Willems party.



Scarlett McDermott-Ray and Holly Morgan work on creating pigeon hats during the library’s Mo Willems party. (Photos by Kim Brooks)