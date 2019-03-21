Mon Maq Dam meeting set for April 4

The Jones County Conservation Board will be hosting a Mon Maq Dam Project public information and input meeting on Thursday, April 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to share the purpose of the project, recent design concepts, an overview of the compliance, and summarization of the community focus groups and county mail-in surveys. An input session to further refine a design alternative will conclude the evening public meeting.