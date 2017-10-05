Money Smart Week poster contest winners announced

F&M Bank in conjunction with Community Bankers of Iowa (CBI) sponsored the Money Smart Week Poster Contest to motive elementary school students to learn about money. For showing Iowa bankers what they know, students in second through sixth grade had the chance to win either a $600 Certificate of Deposit (first place prize) or a $300 Certificate of Deposit (second and third place prizes).

