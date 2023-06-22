Monk, Kahler honored by GJCF

It has definitely started to feel more like summer, and summer in Jones County means that the Great Jones County Fair is fast approaching.

The annual GJCF Kickoff event was held at the Jones County Youth Development Center on June 14.

Before any festivities got underway, Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli asked the crowd to honor late Fair Board member Ryan Toenjes with a moment of silence. (Toenjes passed away unexpectedly on May 12.)

Each year at the kickoff event, two awards are given out to deserving people or groups associated with the fair.

The 2023 Friend of the Fair Award went to Brian Monk.

“This individual is always around the grounds throughout the entire time of the fair, from sun-up to sun-up,” spoke Gobeli before revealing the award recipient. “It’s that way for a lot of our board members. (This person is) a generational board member. The generation before them was on the board; the generation after is currently on our board. They are a master of heavy equipment and anytime we need something moved, they are more than willing to lend a hand and be here to help us.”

Monk was honestly taken aback by the honor.

“I’m not much for speeches, but get it in your blood, it stays in your blood, so here I am,” thanked Monk. “I really appreciate this.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame Award was given to Linda Kahler.

“This year’s awardee has been around (the fair) for more years than I’ve been around the fair,” hinted Gobeli of the HOF recipient. “Her family is around the fair every year. As you saw the fair board members around here earlier, she’s left her mark on every one of those members with embroidery.”

That hint pretty much gave it away, as Kahler owns her own embroidery business, Linda’s Lettering.

“She speaks wonders of passing her information on to the next generation on the fair board and helping them out,” continued Gobeli. “I could go on forever about her.”

Kahler was emotional when hearing her name called as the HOF recipient.

“I don’t know what else to say but thank you,” she said. “Like Brian (Monk) said, the fair runs deep. Once you’re here, you’re here all year.”

Kahler shared some personal health news, that she suffered a heart attack a few weeks prior.

“Somebody asked if I was still going to be at the fair,” she said. “I said, ‘Absolutely!’ The fair is in my heart and it will never leave.”

Also during the kickoff, Fair Board President Doug Monck introduced all of the Fair Board members: Vice President Ben Capron, Secretary Jani Telleen, Treasurer Pat Recker, Security Josh Monck, Steve Reyhons, Todd Barkema, Cindy Dirks, Adam Decker, Lee Hardersen, Jeff Hinz, Tony Hoeger, James Kies, Kasey Lyon, Matt McNamara, Quinton Monk, Grace Niehaus, Jimmy Pinckney, Katrina Rix, John Schlarmann, Jon Zirkelbach, Darin Siebels, Jenny Treviranus, and Tom Yeoman.

“These directors work year-round to get this fair ready,” he said. “You don’t just get this fair ready in two months. It’s a year-round process. These guys put in a lot of work, and long, hard hours.”

The 2023 GJCF runs July 19-23.